What were the Examiner's top arts stories of 2023?

For any city, culture is one of its most important assets, and Launceston seems to have a wealth of it on the stage and on the canvas.
In a year where artistry flourished, our reporters selected their picks for the best arts stories from the year. With profile pieces, book releases and exhibition openings from incredible artists making the list, here is The Examiner's top arts stories of 2023.
At 60, painter Dianne Reidy was diagnosed with dementia. Yet it did little to slow her artistic output; in fact, it invigorated her.
An artist all her life, Reidy took to the canvas, where her family said she "danced, sang and painted" her way through the burning and painful diagnosis of early onset dementia she received 10 years ago.
The work she produced in the first decade - at turns dark and angry, at others bright and liberated - was one of the most touching and intriguing to be exhibited at Sawtooth ARI this year, which was where Examiner reporter Duncan Bailey met her in August.
"In terms of favourites this year, Dianne's story was a no-brainer for me. Hearing about her experience with dementia through he incredibly proud daughter, Eugenie, was very moving. Even with dementia, Dianne's charm and wit is still ever present in her personality and her work, and it was a privilege to see it first hand. " - D.Bailey
When he was a young painter, Tony Smibert came down with a "very serious case of ambition". And ambition led him to Tasmania, and the place became his muse.
As The Examiner journalist Declan Durrant tells it, he met Smibert at his Deloraine home - which doubles as his studio - to write a profile on the prolific painter, author and J.M.W. Turner expert. Soon, the reporter was riveted by the conversation he had alongside a tour that ended at the dinner table with tea and biscuits.
"Tony spoke lyrically on painting's philosophical pursuits, looking out the window at flocks of birds and telling of Tasmania's 'sublime' features. He expressed his art as movement and feeling and spirituality whisked together on canvas. To be in a painter like Tony's life, even ever so briefly, is magical. I hope I captured that in this story, which is one of my favourites from the year." - D.Durrant
His first concert experience at 13 - when Tina Turner played at York Park - made sure that Michael Witheford would be a performer. He had little choice in the matter; he was going to be a gigging musician.
In the '80s and '90s, Witheford was on stage everywhere from St Marys to Bridport, and in 2023, penned Turn It Up! his memoir of a life soaked in music which started in Tassie.
Playing in bands like The Fish John West Reject and Lust in Space before becoming a music journalist, Witheford is now based in Melbourne and spoke with The Examiner's Duncan Bailey about his life on the road at the time, the novel, and what he thinks of the music scene now.
"While his rock 'n' roll days are somewhat behind him, Michael still has that rockstar coolness about him that only that only comes with living a life on the stage. I didn't grow up with with the scene here, but reading Turn it Up! made it feel like I was right there watching the Fish play. Getting my hands on some hardy copy photos from Michael was a special experience, too. " - D.Bailey
The ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus wrote that "No man steps into the same river twice; for it is not the same river, and he is not the same man."
Painter Jonathan Bowden knows this all too well, though in a different way; he has painted the same river's course through Corra Linn hundreds of times. And he can attest that it is different every time, and so is he.
Examiner reporter Declan Durrant met with "Launceston's living impressionist" painter to write a profile on the brilliant, 80-year-old artist. The pair sat down at his home in Riverside, a place filled with the series of paintings he made depicting the North Esk in homage to Claude Monet's series Haystack.
"Meeting Jonathan was such a special treasure. His work was spectacular and bright and, at times, pensive in this meditative way. Which I think was a reflection of him - he pours himself into his paintings, and he, and the river, are such interesting characters. It was a highlight of my year sitting with him that day." - D.Durrant
Jeffrey Hockley has acted in 36 productions, directed 32, and lit 46 - and counting.
They've been musicals, plays, dramas and tragedies, but the best story the local theatre legend has been a part of so far, for him, has been the growth of Launceston's art scene into an enormous industry of opportunity.
In a profile piece for The Examiner, reporter Stephanie Dalton shed light on the famous lighting man's life beyond the stage and behind the curtain.
"Much of the success of Launceston's thriving art scene can be attributed to Jeffrey's hard work - he truly is an icon and a key figure who has helped drive the industry forward. I've lived in Launceston for the past 30 years (this January!) and have seen how it only takes one person to make our city a better place to live." - S.Dalton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.