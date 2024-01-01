Looking for things to do this summer? Try Northern Tasmania's top five beaches

Being landlocked means Launceston locals have to head outside of town to get their summer beach fix - but that's alright: North and North-West Tasmania is spoilt for beautiful coastlines.
The hottest months of the year are the best time to take a day trip out to see the coastline of the Island State, and The Examiner has compiled a list of the very best to see this summer.
Boat Harbour
A white sand harbour between a rocky headland and the blue ocean, Boat Harbour is one of the state's most popular swimming sites for a reason.
Home to a beautiful surf club which straddles the sand, this northern swimming spot is roughly an hour outside Devonport and two hours from Launceston, which makes it perfect for a day trip in summer.
The sheltered beach dotted with rock pools is backed by the nearby Rocky Cape National Park, which acts a seaside bonus for travellers wanting to get a walk in before taking a midday dip.
Greens Beach
North-west from Launceston, at the mouth of the Tamar River, travellers will find Greens Beach - a place where the wild scrubland walks right up to the golden dunes.
Hedged by green on one side and the teal water on its other, this stretch of paradise is a perfect spot for a fish or a swim, and is home to scenic lookouts aplenty.
The best being the West Head lookout, a cliff top view that stretches as far as Table Cape and the Dial Ranges. Nearby, too, is the friendly seaside town of Greens Beach itself - where plenty of holiday spots to stay will entice the intrepid visitor.
Badgers Beach
Badgers Beach is a stretch of coastline and coastal walk where panoramic views can be found not far away.
A popular spot for swimming, Badgers is just around the headland from Greens Beach and down a marked track which zigzags up to Little Badger Head before descending into the secluded and picturesque Copper Cove.
A glorious place to watch the sun set, Badgers Beach is brimming with golden sands and and unbelievable views that can take anyone's breath away.
Godfreys Beach
Across from The Nut - an enormous, 25 million-year-old mountain of a headland bluff that is the town of Stanley's signature attraction - lies Godfrey's Beach.
Though it might be a bit colder than the other spots on this list - and not so kind to swimmers - this spot's view is what makes it worth the trip.
Family picnics whilst looking out to the wine-dark sea and the heady waves crashing against the cliff sides of The Nut are a soothing sight for lunch with a view.
Fossil Bluff Beach
Have you ever wanted to be an adventurer? An archaeologist? Because at low tide, the cliffs of Fossil Bluff Beach reveal everything their name implies.
Encased in the sandstone layers of this 23 million-year-old headland are the deposits of a rising sea, like the shells and crustaceans forever marking the bluff.
The granites, cherts, quartz, jaspers and agates that dot the beach as small pebbles, and the fossil formations etched in the headland, provide plenty of excitement for the explorer in all of us.
And there's a short walkway to the top of Fossil Bluff, with spectacular views of the coastline from the top, too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.