School holiday activities in Launceston that don't cost a cent

School holidays are here, and if you don't want bored kids on your hands, it's time to start planning how you'll keep them entertained.
But fear not, you don't have to break the bank to have some summer holiday fun.
We've compiled a list of the best family-friendly things to do in Launceston that won't cost you a cent.
So have a scroll and prepare to enjoy a fun day out and quality time together without the stress over the hole it's going to burn in your pocket.
While there's no shortage of great playgrounds around Launceston, Riverbend Park is undoubtedly among the best.
Four fun play zones, including the River Play area, Gorge Play area, Wild Core area, and Urban Plaza, contain a range of play equipment and experiences to suit every age.
The park also has barbecue facilities, public toilets, a basketball court, and a fenced toddler play area.
Located at 81 Lindsay Street, Invermay, Riverbend Park is a playground for all to enjoy.
Why not take a trip to the Cataract Gorge when the weather warms up?
Located just west of Launceston's CBD, there's plenty to do whether you're keen to get active on the nature trails, lounge by the pool, or catch a great view from the many lookouts.
Feel like making a furry friend? Why not visit the monkeys at Launceston's City Park.
A small troop of Japanese macaques live peacefully in the heart of the city after being gifted by Launceston's sister city, Ikeda, Japan.
The macaque enclosure is free to visit and is open from 8am to 4pm from April to September and 8 am to 4.30pm from October to March.
The Tamar Island Wetlands is a unique nature reserve just a 10-minute drive from the heart of Launceston.
Abundant with native plant and animal life, the wetlands are a haven for various birds, mammals, reptiles, frogs, fish, and invertebrates.
The wetlands are best enjoyed by wandering along the accessible boardwalk flanked by tall native Tasmanian grass species.
Introduce your little ones to the worlds of science, history, and art at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG).
Peruse historical photographs, objects and stories about the thylacine, or explore the science behind the fastest traveller in the universe - light.
With natural science and history displays covering everything from geology and dinosaurs to bushrangers and bicycles, there's something for everyone at QVMAG.
