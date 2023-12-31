The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

School holiday activities in Launceston that don't cost a cent

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated January 1 2024 - 8:58am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harlen Mulder, five, from Western Australia having fun with his cousins at Riverbend Park. Picture by Rod Thompson
Harlen Mulder, five, from Western Australia having fun with his cousins at Riverbend Park. Picture by Rod Thompson

School holidays are here, and if you don't want bored kids on your hands, it's time to start planning how you'll keep them entertained.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.