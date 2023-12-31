Launceston welcomes the new year

Thousands gathered at Launceston's biggest New Year's Eve event overnight as festivities and fireworks rained over the city.
Locals and visitors alike welcomed 2024 at Beerfest, enjoying the food, drink, music, and entertainment provided by more than 45 local and interstate vendors as the clock counted down.
The event at Royal Park - which has been continually running for 14 years - hosted a mix of young families and groups of revellers which added up to a crowd of roughly 10,000 new year's partygoers.
Comedy sessions, masterclasses, live demonstrations, competitions and music kicked off the major festivities ahead of two sessions of fireworks - the first at 9.30pm, after which most families bowed out for an earlier night for their young ones.
However, a majority of the new year's merrymakers stuck it out to the final bell, accompanied by musical acts including the appropriately named headliners, Midnight Juggernauts.
Thousands of shouts of "Happy New Year" erupted from Royal Park as the clock struck 12am and the first fireworks display of 2024 blessed the sky above the Tamar.
The event finished up its festivities at 12.30am, with plenty of the attendees heading on to house parties across the city - but not before they made a few new year's resolutions.
Max Bell
Of Launceston
"My new year's resolution is becoming a better bowler in cricket. I want to be able to bowl straighter and I think if I practice I'll be able to do that by the end of the year. I'm good at fastness but not at throwing it straight!"
Stephen Wilkins
Of Launceston
"I want to help the world know the great joy of mead, the spirit. I make the mead for my business, but I think everyone should enjoy it. Mead is like the spirit of bees; you take honey, the most expensive sugar in the world, and you distil it. It's delicious and I think sharing that uniqueness with the world is so important."
Lauren Hawkins
Of Launceston
"My new year's resolution is to work less. I've never had a new year's night off from work in my adult life. I think I've had that same resolution every year and it hasn't gotten any better! I work more every year!"
