Draft conversion law will encourage the problem it's trying to solve

In mid-December the state government released a long-awaited bill to end conversion practices.
Conversion practices are attempts to change, suppress or eradicate same-sex attraction or transgender identity by convincing LGBTIQA+ people we are 'broken' and can be 'fixed' through everything from counselling to exorcism.
Some people don't believe such things happen any more and that, if they do happen, they can be brushed aside by survivors when they realise they've been duped.
But research commissioned by the state government shows five per cent of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians have been through formal conversion practices.
This is corroborated by research from La Trobe University that found 2.5 per cent of young LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians have been through formal conversion practices in the last twelve months alone.
Local and national research also shows conversion survivors are 3 to 4 times more like to have PTSD and attempt suicide than other LGBTIQA+ people.
Given the futility of conversion practices you might assume those who undertake them quickly walk away.
In fact, many are told and believe it is their own fault for not trying hard enough. That is when the real psychological trauma begins.
Unfortunately, the government's attempt to ban these harmful practices is so ineffective it will have the opposite effect of actually encouraging them.
There are three major problems with the bill.
Its definition of conversion practices is narrow and inaccurate with a focus on practices that no longer occur and no mention of practices designed to suppress same-sex attraction, effectively allowing practices that promote celibacy.
Second, the bill has exemptions for "religious belief", "parental guidance", "assistance" and "support", which could easily include conversion practices because there's no definition of any of those terms.
It also has an exemption if the practices are "consenting".
Most people who undertake conversion do so voluntarily, often because of a lifetime of hearing they are broken or flawed.
But this is not the same as "informed consent" which is impossible when we're dealing with a fraudulent treatment for a non-existent condition.
The third major problem is there are no civil penalties, just criminal, which sets the bar for prosecution so high virtually no-one will be held to account.
Plus there is no body to investigate conversion practices, or educate faith communities and medical professionals.
None of this would be a problem if the government had looked to other states with conversion legislation, or listened to the advice of Tasmania's brave survivor advocates or implemented the recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute which issued a landmark report on this issue in May 2022.
Despite the premier's commitment to implement the TLRI's recommendations, just 3 of those 16 recommendations can be found in the bill.
This has left us with a bill that will give a green light to most common and harmful conversion practices.
It would encourage practitioners in states with better legislation to set up shop in Tasmania.
It sets a terrible precedent for other states that don't yet have conversion legislation.
That's why we have called for the bill to be scrapped and redrafted.
But that still leaves the question, how did the state government get it so wrong?
The fundamental problem is that the government has failed to understand what conversion practices are.
It doesn't understand that these practices are inherently deceptive, masquerading as piety, therapy or parental rights.
It doesn't understand that despite the masquerade, it is easy to spot conversion practices when you understand they are all based on the same false, misleading and discredited pseudo-science about sexuality and gender, and have the same intention to turn people into something they are not.
If the government acknowledged these facts in the bill, as other states have in their conversion laws, it would be able to draw the line between conventional religious beliefs, health practices and parental guidance on the one hand and conversion practices on the other.
It would understand that consent to deceptive, fraudulent quackery is not possible.
It would understand the need for a range of remedies, and a dedicated body to investigate and educate.
I know this isn't the only underlying problem: it's said social and religious conservatives in the Liberal Party have the upper hand on this issue.
But even if that's true it doesn't mean all is lost.
If conservatives can be shown that traditional values are quite distinct from conversion practices they will come to understand that prohibiting the latter won't impinge on the former.
The people who have the best chance of successfully making this case are conversion survivors, some of whom are still people of faith.
That's why I urge the government to listen more to survivors, and it's why we will be using the consultation period on the government's bill to ensure their voices are properly heard.
Tasmania has an opportunity to have the most effective conversion law in the nation.
We have a landmark report, articulate survivors and in-depth local research.
The challenge ahead is to use the government's flawed legislation as a prod and prompt for doing better.
