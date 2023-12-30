High-range drink drivers nabbed by cops - one had a disqualified licence

A driver who was pulled over on William Street in Devonport on December 29 returned a blood alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit, police claim.
The man, 45, was one of two motorists who were charged with alleged high-range drink driving offences as police conduct high-visibility operations around the state.
Police also allege the Shearwater resident was behind the wheel despite his licence being disqualified.
It is alleged he was intercepted around 9.30pm and returned a breath analysis reading of .247.
He was arrested and appeared in an after-hours sitting at the Devonport Magistrates Court.
On December 30, at about 1.35pm police say a 44-year-old woman from Franklin in Tasmania's south was intercepted by police on the Huon Highway, at Franklin.
Police claim the woman returned a breath analysis reading of .295 - almost six times the legal limit.
She was arrested, had her licence automatically disqualified, and will appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.
"All drivers are urged to remember that drink driving is one of the Fatal Five contributing factors to fatal and serious injury crashes on the roads," Tasmania Police said.
"Police will continue to be out on the roads, all across the state, looking out for all road users - because we want everyone to get home safe.
"If you're speeding, drink driving, or being unsafe in any way ... we'll be looking out for you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.