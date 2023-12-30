The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

High-range drink drivers nabbed by cops - one had a disqualified licence

HK
By Helen Kempton
December 31 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police officers conduct breath testing operations. File picture
Tasmania Police officers conduct breath testing operations. File picture

A driver who was pulled over on William Street in Devonport on December 29 returned a blood alcohol reading almost five times the legal limit, police claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HK

Helen Kempton

Journalist

I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.