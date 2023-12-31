Dornauf asks for expertise as Longford, St Mary's saddle up for return

Ahead of Carrick Park Pacing Club's first of four meets for the season on Sunday, president Leigh Dornauf said the structure of country racing needed to be tweaked if it is to avoid a precarious situation.
The change to 2024 marks one of the busiest periods for country Tasmanian racing, with the Longford Cup and returning St Mary's Cup setting up the year in style while Carrick, King Island and Scottsdale get their seasons started.
However, since a major restructure of the racing industry more than a decade ago, Dornauf believed a lack of stability and understanding from above has come at the detriment to country clubs.
"There hasn't been enough experience in the role of director of racing and they've hired people that have not one clue about racing and you've got to have a big understanding of it to be able to be the director of racing," he said.
"Most of them that we've had so far, you're ringing them up to question some of the things that have gone on, and they don't have an understanding of it, so they've got to go back and consult with their employees about what someone is trying to talk to them about."
Dornauf said it has come about due to a lack of stability in the role, with the job changing hands on a near yearly basis since the industry became government-controlled.
He added that the one central board representing the three racing disciplines has meant there has been a lack of industry experts in higher positions.
But Dornauf said the issue was not terminal, rather some minor changes could see a fairly quick revival to racing following years of a slow downward trend.
"Going forward, everything is set up as far as the industry goes, we just badly need some leadership," he said.
"We've got a good breed of horses, especially in the thoroughbreds, and in the harness racing, greyhounds are very competitive throughout Australia.
"The participants and owners are doing their part but they're getting let down by the lack of experience from the government departments."
With 14 races across two country venues getting 2024 to a fast start out of the gate, punters and raceday goers have no shortage of action to choose from in Tasmania.
The Longford Cup is set to be blessed with 26-degree sunshine for the proud community's annual event with the likely thousands of spectators given added variety for the 2024 edition.
Distances of 800 metres and 2400m have been added to the seven-race card, but the 1800m race six Longford Cup at 4.28pm will be the main event.
Vintage Diesel, Blonde Suspect and Dramazing have each got a fighting chance to take the coveted trophy home, but Sir Simon has been named as an early favourite having won in Launceston over a mile in their last start.
Race one at Longford begins at 1.18pm.
Meanwhile on the East Coast, St Mary's Pacing Club will make a return to the harness racing calendar since their last cup on New Year's Day of 2022, after the event was abandoned last year for being deemed unsuitable.
The improved drainage on the home corner means racing will return to the country track from 1pm, with the race six St Mary's Cup beginning at 4.05pm.
At 2685m distance Bold Centurion - younger half-brother of two-time winner Black Centurion - will hope to follow in his family's tracks by passing the post first, however the likes of Denwen Dancer will be tough competition.
King Island hosted four thoroughbred races on the final day of 2023, with Southern Jewel (ridden by Randy Tan and trained by Rowan Hamer) taking home the cup, while Scottsdale get their summer under way on Friday, January 5.
