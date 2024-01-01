Councillors true intentions laid bare with nude beach plans

The proposed nudist beach at First Little Beach in the Narawntapu National Park has unveiled a hidden gem ( pardon the pun).
It is undoubtedly one of the nicest beaches on this stretch of coastline and also one of the area's best-kept secrets. It is frequented by local and visiting families who are aware of its bright white sand and inviting clear water.
Now, it has been taken away from the "clothing preferred" community by the West Tamar Council, with little regard for the local community's wishes.
Where was the community consultation before a decision was made?
The first I heard about it was the Mayor grandstanding to the media.
When councillor Geoff Lyon publicly states, "he is happy to fulfill the request as long as nobody made him strip off", and when Deputy Mayor Jess Green also says, "she would not be frequenting the beach ...", it illustrates how far detached West Tamar councillors are from the community that voted them in.
Our elected councillors are meant to be the voice of all the community they serve.
They might get reminded of that at the next election.
Shane Longworth, Greens Beach
Again we are hearing on the news that we may have to pay to use cash.
Today we went to a major hardware store and waltzed up with the magic card!
Lo and behold, we couldn't use it as the system was down, so we had to resort to good old cash!
The powers that be might have to have a think about their idea of abolishing cash as this is the first time it's come to the rescue of shoppers.
With all the scams and hawking going on it seems cash is the safest option.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
I read the complaints about self-checkouts installed at Coles and Woolworths with both mild shock and frustration.
The solution is simple, shop at IGA.
There is a large store in Prospect with everything for the weekly shop.
During the week, stop at the well-stocked stores at Youngtown, Norwood, Ravenswood and Invermay.
Over a full shop, the cost difference is less than 10 per cent at the Prospect store, compared to Coles and Woolworths.
The business is locally owned, they still employ checkout staff, and the deli offerings are amazing!
If you're time-poor or can't get to a store, Prospect does click & collect or delivery.
Stop complaining and make a better choice. The quality is better and the cost is almost the same.
Remember, having staff costs money; it's a small percentage to pay.
I'll finish by saying; I've got no horse in the grocery race - I don't care where anyone shops - but don't complain when you're choosing to shop where your custom isn't appreciated.
Robert Smith, Newstead
I live at the top of the Grindelwald hill.
I can ride my pushbike around the top roads and bush, but I can't go down the hill (brakes would fail) or up the hill (I would fail).
If I could put my bike on the bus I could go into town to do what I do.
Bike bus racks exist - could they be considered for Tamar Valley buses please.
Victoria Wilkinson, Grindelwald
As a regular user of Launceston Council's Elizabeth Street Carpark, particularly in accessing Legacy House, I was shocked and disappointed on Thursday, December 28, to find the council's adjacent public toilets padlocked and "closed for business".
When returning to my car late in the morning after doing some shopping, my shock and disappointment was exacerbated by seeing a young man relieving himself at the rear of the toilet block.
Surely the council could have rostered on an officer to open all public toilets in the CBD to be utilised by members of the public and to avoid the unsavoury spectacle referred to above.
Launceston Legacy Club president Spencer Davies, Trevallyn
