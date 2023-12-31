Tassie quartet set to kick off promising year for state's top cyclists

What looms as a huge year for Tasmanian cyclists will begin with four taking part in their country's only WorldTour race.
Launceston's Georgia Baker and Nicole Frain will join Anya Louw, of Devonport, and Hobart's junior world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden at the Tour Down Under.
Although no Tasmanians will contest the men's race in South Australia, the quartet will fly the state flag among the the largest women's peloton in the 24-year history of Australia's biggest cycling race.
Baker and close friend Alex Manly will lead a Liv-Alula-Jayco team in which New Zealander Ella Wyllie is the only non-Australian.
The 29-year-old Tasmanian is using the race as a springboard for a 2024 campaign she hopes will culminate at her third Olympic Games.
Having won gold medals on both the track and road at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Baker will continue to chase goals in both disciplines with a European road season underlining her velodrome commitments.
"To be good at both you need a couple of weeks on each," she said. "On the track you have to get used to aggressive aerodynamic positions. So we try to make sure my time trial bike is in the same position as my track bike so the transition between them isn't much of a shock.
"When I'm on the road a lot I can't wait to get back on the track. It's a refresh, a different group of people who are very familiar - it always feels like a family. But after doing that it's always refreshing to go to the road team."
Baker, who contested road races on three continents in 2023, will remain in South Australia to begin her track commitments for the year alongside fellow Launceston national team member Josh Duffy at the opening round of the UCI Track Nations Cup. The Adelaide Super-Drome will play host to one of the final qualification events for the Paris Olympics, from February 2 to 4.
Despite major health issues and a high-speed training crash in Rio de Janeiro, Baker was part of team pursuit fifth-place finishes at the last two Olympic Games. The 2022 Tasmanian Athlete of the Year finished 2023 with a perfect schedule, claiming the national omnium and madison championships while also taking home the prestigious Women's Austral Race before being named women's track cyclist of the year by AusCycling.
She finished 55th in the Tour Down Under last year after a third place in the opening 110.4-kilometre stage from Glenelg to Aldinga.
Former national road race champion Frain, 31, is in a strong Australian National Team also featuring Sarah Roy, Josie Talbot and Lizzie Stannard.
Frain will spend the remainder of the year representing the Hess Cycling Team repeating a 2023 campaign which saw her race in eight different countries. She finished 16th in last year's Tour Down Under with a best stage finish of sixth.
Reigning Australian, Oceania and junior world individual time trial champion Wilson-Haffenden is in a Lidl-Trek team led by compatriot Amanda Spratt.
The 18-year-old Tasmanian is fresh off a home-state carnivals series during which she won the A-grade points score over 50 laps at the Silverdome.
Louw, 23, will ride in an AG Insurance - Soudal Team alongside compatriot Sarah Gigante before another extensive European road season which last year saw her race in 10 countries.
While Baker and Duffy lead the Tasmanian contingent hoping to grace the Olympics in July, several of Launceston's bumper crop of cyclists appear destined for pivotal seasons including under-19 criterium and time trial champion Hamish McKenzie, former multiple junior world champ Lauren Perry and reigning national mountain bike champ Sam Fox.
The TDU women's race runs from January 12-18 beginning with a 94km stage from Hahndorf to Campbelltown and ending with an hour-long criterium in Adelaide.
Former Tour Down Under champions Amanda Spratt, Grace Brown, and Ruth Edwards (nee Winder) headline the 96-rider field, comprising of 16 teams, including nine at UCI Women's WorldTour level.
