In-form First Accused backs up with upset Tasmanian win

First Accused caused an upset by adding Hobart's Kevin Sharkie Tasmanian Stakes (1600m) to his Newmarket win (1200m) a month ago.
It was the in-form pair of Codi Jordan and trainer Glenn Stevenson who landed the $125,000 feature, with First Accused ($9) taking a rails run to score by a short-neck from Swoop Dog ($17).
Indispensable ($8) was a short half-head away in third, with favourite The Inevitable ($1.22) the same margin off in fourth place.
Swoop Dog looks on track to defend his Devonport Cup title next month, while Indispensable was good again after his Conquering Stakes win.
"She's been riding in great form, and she's put a great deal of work into this horse," Stevenson said.
"I told (Jordan) to ride him to get a mile, don't take off, just wait, ride him cold, and she rode him a treat."
Jordan responded: "He's a quirky animal, but he will take a lot of confidence out of this going forward.
"I really can't thank enough the support I'm getting at the moment, especially from Glenn. I'm out of my apprentice time, so I'm a full-time senior rider, and for him to still give me beautiful rides like this, I'm very grateful."
While there were excuses for The Inevitable in Launceston, he had every chance in Hobart, looming to win at the 150m but missing a place.
Stevenson made it a feature race double, and a treble for the day when Ashy Boy ($8) was given a gun ride by Craig Newitt to take out the Brighton Cup (2100m).
"it would have been nice to have something chasing him all the way down the straight. He had a bit of a look around, but he was good through the line, and he's going to be some sort of chance in our feature-staying races," Newitt said.
The Lindsey Smith-trained Glitter 'N' Gold ($2.25 - $4.40) lost no admirers with a fast-finishing second while leader I'm So Cool ($6.50 - $3.40) battled on for third.
