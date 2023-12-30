The Examinersport
In-form First Accused backs up with upset Tasmanian win

By Colin McNiff
December 31 2023 - 6:42am
First Accused winning the feature race in Hobart. Picture by Bill Hayes.
First Accused caused an upset by adding Hobart's Kevin Sharkie Tasmanian Stakes (1600m) to his Newmarket win (1200m) a month ago.

