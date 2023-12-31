The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The top five breweries to visit this summer in Northern Tasmania

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
January 1 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Du Cane Brewery. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Du Cane Brewery. Picture by Phillip Biggs

On a hot day, there's hardly anything better than a cold one, and with summer in full swing in Northern Tasmania, the beer trail is looking better than ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.