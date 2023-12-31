The top five breweries to visit this summer in Northern Tasmania

On a hot day, there's hardly anything better than a cold one, and with summer in full swing in Northern Tasmania, the beer trail is looking better than ever.
The Examiner has compiled a list of the best breweries to check out during the hotter months of the year in no particular order.
Du Cane Brewery
Launceston
It's remarkable that the award-winning Du Cane Brewery is only one year old - it feels like it's been in Launceston for decades.
This trendy brew hall in the heart of the city has a camping-store aesthetic - courtesy of its owners keeping the look of its former residents, All Goods Tents - along with the laid back campfire attitude.
And it certainly has the beers to match: the brewpub has pale ales, German-inspired pilsners,a dark chocolate stout and even a raspberry sour on tap.
James Boags Brewery
Launceston
It would be plainly unpatriotic of us not to mention James Boag.
There's a reason that, for most Northern Tasmanian beer drinkers, James was likely their first love. For more than 160 years at the Esk River, Boags has been the north of the state's brewing stalwart.
At its Brewery Bar in the heritage-listed Tamar Hotel, the three-bar, beer garden and history-filled space is a perfect site for catching a few beverages with the boys. There's a reason it's a lot of locals' favourite local.
Little Green Men
Deloraine
Inside the British Hotel in Deloraine - itself a worthy spot for anyone looking for an idyllic summer stroll through small-town paradise - is Little Green Men Brewing Co.
Producing a variety of beer styles, both traditional and modern on their small batch system at the venue, Little Green Men is a brewery that's quietly making a name for itself.
With an offering of sours, wheat beer, Indian pale ale and porter along with real ale straight from the brewery's hand pump, the pub is a perfect spot for a summer sojourn. And the brewing never stops: the Green Men are always cooking up new recipes.
Little Rivers Brewing Co.
Scottsdale
Craft beer and a woodfire pizza, what's not to love? Little Rivers Brewing Co. is a gorgeous little spot for lovers of lager and boutique brews.
This brewery in Scottsdale is only a stone's throw from the famous Pipers River wine route, internationally recognised golf courses Barnbougle Dunes and Lost Farm and a mere 30 minutes drive to Australia's most exciting mountain biking track, Blue Derby.
With a range of tasting panels, liquor lovers can have a try of everything from the brewery's golden ale to its pale ale on a day out.
Kind of makes you want to pack up and get out there already, doesn't it?
Iron House Brewery
For a true summer experience of drinking beer by the beach, Iron House Brewery on the East Coast is the best of the bunch.
Out at Four Mile Creek - a stretch of coastline synonymous with surfing, mountain biking and hiking - Iron House is surrounded by ocean, beaches, mountains, and forests and is home to a delicious range of craft beer.
But it's also home to gorgeous southern climate wines made by Iron House, too, who are brewers and distillers in every sense, creating wine, beer and dabbling in a high-quality single malt spirit to boot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.