How a history book is unlocking the 'treasure trove' of a North-East town's past

Glenn Carins believes his own history is his greatest asset - or, at least, it was in the writing of his most recent book.
The Launceston author and former history and english teacher has released his new novel Legerwood Days, his second work focusing on the towns and districts of Tasmania's North-East.
Brought up at Winnaleah, Carins - whose family were prominent miners and farmers in the region for years - is hoping he can share the treasure trove of experiences and stories he learned growing up and researching the north east.
And he says Legerwood has "a great story to tell".
Following on from his first book, Winnaleah Days, his new work focuses on Legerwood's metamorphosis from forest to pioneer farms and thriving township.
Carins' book traverses the 150 years of the township's history and its generations of farmers, timber workers, buttermakers and labourers who transformed the bush into their Eurocentric vision of an ideal agricultural landscape.
Extensive research is interwoven with personal accounts of individuals to tell the story of Legerwood, which he said is "is a story of hardship, achievement, emotion, nostalgia and ultimately of loss".
Legerwood Days is "a record of individual and community aspiration familiar to all those with family roots in Tasmania's country towns", and includes everything from the politics of land speculation to the personal reminiscences of previous residents.
"Researching the stories of the North-East towns is a fascinating and compelling exercise," Carins said of the book.
"My degree in history and career in teaching have been assets for the task, but my North-East roots are my greatest advantage.
Carins said his books most interesting points revolve around Legerwood's emergence as a separate entity from surrounding townships, which was an unexpected result of Ringarooma's successful agitation for a railway.
In 1911, when Ringarooma received its railway, the station, much to their disgust, was sited some five kilometres away on Ringarooma Road.
Residents there, seizing the opportunities offered by cheap transport, employment and increased property values, quickly developed an "independent and 'can-do' spirit" according to Carins.
"Legerwood was soon to challenge the supremacy of neighbouring Ringarooma and Branxholm, but it was, of course, too good to last," he said.
"The demands of a changing world and international markets meant the glory days of this vibrant up-start town were limited.
"But I want to dedicate this book to all who made Legerwood such a dynamic part of the north-east community who meant something when they said they came from 'over the Sideling'."
Glenn Carins' Legerwood Days is available for purchase from Petrarchs in Launceston and the Scottsdale Art Café.
