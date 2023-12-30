Launceston's ready to raise a glass to the new year with annual celebration

As the year draws to a close, Launceston is getting ready to raise a glass to bring in 2024 with the annual New Year's Eve celebration BeerFest.
Thousands of locals and visitors alike are set to welcome in the new year at Royal Park with an action-packed night of the best food, drink, music, and entertainment Tasmania has to offer.
Beerfest co-director James Harding said this year's event boasts more than 45 local food and beverage stalls, featuring everything from local cider and whisky to dumplings and woodfired pizza.
"This is an event that's got something for everyone," Mr Harding said.
"We've got the best of Tasmania's beers, ciders, cocktails, wines.
"We've got some amazing live music with the Bad Dad Orchestra and synthpop icons The Midnight Juggernauts, who will set the stage for a memorable welcome to the New Year.
"And then we've also got live comedy throughout the duration of the event so there really is something for everyone."
Mr Harding said adults can look forward to a stellar entertainment line-up as the evening continues, including comedy and live music to bring in the New Year.
"The night sky will ignite with two fireworks displays - one at 9.30 pm for families and the time-honoured midnight show, promising the best fireworks display in the state," he said.
Mr Harding said there would be plenty of activities for kids too.
"For the young and young at heart, family-friendly activities are abundant, ensuring good times for all," he said.
"These include circus workshops, balloon twisting, puppet shows, puppet making workshops, kids' sports activities, and Taiko drummer shows."
Liberal Bass MP Simon Wood said BeerFest was an important event on the Launceston summer calendar.
"BeerFest is another prime example of Tasmania's thriving food and beverage festivals, which are a draw card for visitors to the state," he said.
"This New Year's Eve event is so much more than a beer festival, with something for everyone in the family.
"We're proud supporters of this festival and I encourage everyone in northern Tasmania to buy tickets to BeerFest 2023 and come celebrate the new year."
Mr Woods said the influx of visitors resulted in an impressive injection of $6.3 million into the regional economy and $15 million into the state's industry and community.
"Through Events Tasmania's Major Event Partnerships Program, we have provided BeerFest Australia with funding of $66,000 to support the delivery of this much-loved event from 2021 to 2023," Mr Woods said.
"BeerFest has been a continuous, fantastic festival in Northern Tasmania for the past 14 years.
"And it's just simply going from strength to strength."
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said Royal Park was the place to be this New Year's Eve.
"Launceston's Royal Park will be the destination for thousands of revelers celebrating Beerfest," Mayor Garwood said.
"The City of Launceston is a proud supporter of Beerfest.
"We hope Northern Tasmanians and those from further afield enjoy everything this event has to offer."
