What were The Examiner's top theatre shows of 2023?

The offering of theatre in Launceston in 2023 was a special one, particularly as high-class shows returned to touring and local theatre company's put out some of their best work.
The Examiner has taken a look back over the runsheet from the past year to remember the shows that affected us, made us want to dance and made us cry with laughter.
In no particular order - and with honourable mentions to shows like Junction Arts Festival's Up Late and Three River Theatre Company's Things I Know to be True - here are the top shows to grace the Launceston stage in 2023.
The Boy From Oz
Encore Theatre Company
Encore Theatre Company took Launceston to Rio with its tour-de-force telling of The Boy From Oz, the story of flamboyant, legendary Australian entertainer Peter Allen's rise to fame from back-country boy to superstar.
Oz was a show that ran the gamut of the singer-songwriter's music career, from his hits like I Go to Rio to I Still Call Australia Home, and tasked its performers with being true triple threats - which they certainly were: particularly Will Hanley as Allen.
Directed by local theatre stalwart Belinda King, Encore's iteration of Oz was bombastic and gaudy, brim with electric performances and a rocketing, rollicking good time. Local theatre elevated to its very best.
Ascent
Sydney Dance Company
A combination of three disparate performances, Sydney Dance Company's Ascent left Launceston in awe when it arrived in August.
The contemporary dance show was a breathless performance that transfixed with its movement, emotion and experimentation, fusing contemporary classical forms to futuristic dance.
The enchanting show leapt from rhythmic, sensual performance where dancers moved like leaves blowing in the wind to a final act of thrumming, robotic beat and energy.
No wonder that the Sydney troupe's nationally touring performance - an undoubted treat for its audience in Tasmania - earned a much-deserved standing ovation at the Princess Theatre before it travelled on to Europe.
Winnie The Pooh The Musical
A.A Milne & Disney
When the performers of The Winnie the Pooh Musical stepped on stage at the Princess Theatre earlier this year, there was an audible response - and not just from the children in the audience.
A.A. Milne's treasured characters were a more than sweet treat for the adults in the crowd; they were a reminder of childhood. The sentimentalist appeal from this touching show played at the heart strings of plenty in the audience as it ran two shows at the theatre in late July.
In fact, the exceptional, life-sized puppetry show left few dry eyes in the house come its ending.
An Evening With The Late John Cleese
John Cleese
In 2023, John Cleese died - or, at least, some of the English press said so. At 83, Cleese was falsely reported to have shuffled off the mortal coil, but instead of staying dead, he climbed back to the land of the living to maintain that the rumours of his death were greatly exaggerated.
The Monty Python alum arrived in Launceston as part of his An Evening With The Late John Cleese tour in July, taking on the Princess Theatre where he regaled audiences with stories from his illustrious, 50-year career in the funny business.
And when you've got John Cleese in Launceston, it has to make the list of best theatre shows - especially when he's come back from the dead for it.
Forest Song and Don Quixote
The Grand Kyiv Ballet
What made this performance at the Princess Theatre such a special one - regardless of its balletic beauty - was what happened before a ballerina even stepped on stage.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet received resounding applause from the audience before the performance because as the ballet's artistic director, Oleksander Stoianov, vowed not to let "war criminal" Vladimir Putin destroy their spirit.
The proceeds from the show have been funnelled towards the Ukrainian war effort, with the company having raised somewhere in the region of 300,000 euros from its global tour.
The ballet was in Launceston for one afternoon performing two shows: Forest Song, a traditional Ukrainian story, and Don Quixote, a ballet inspired by Miguel de Cervantes novel of the same name.
And although the ballet was exceptional, the message was the more so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.