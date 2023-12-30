Tasmanians given life-saving reminder on how to stay safe this New Year's

As the weather heats up and holiday revellers flock to Tasmania's pristine beaches, surf lifesavers are reminding people not to mix alcohol or drugs while around water over the new year period.
Alcohol and drugs can cause people to take more risks and impair their decision-making skills, making a deadly combination while swimming, surfing, fishing or operating a boat.
Young men are considered the highest risk group of getting into trouble over the new year break.
Of the 56 young male deaths on the Australian coast each year, 15 per cent are caused by alcohol or drugs.
Surf Life Saving Australia chief executive Adam Weir said while people like to celebrate around the new year, it's never a good idea to mix alcohol or drugs with swimming.
"We know people can get caught up with celebrations over the new year period, but when visiting the beach, we urge people to always remain alert, make safety a priority, and choose to visit a patrolled beach where our surf lifesavers can keep an eye over you," Mr Weir said.
"Safety around water is critical, so mixing alcohol or drugs while swimming, surfing, fishing, or boating is not a smart thing to do because it will undoubtedly impact your decision-making ability.
"It's time to get into the holiday spirit and look out for your family and mates."
Mr Weir said coastal drowning risk was 1.9 times greater on public holidays and 40 per cent more likely in the month of January.
"Since December 1, 2023, there have already been a total of 38 deaths, with 29 due to drowning, around Australian waterways," Mr Weir said.
"22 have occurred along the coast, a number that would have been much higher if not for the almost 1000 rescues that have occurred over the same period."
Mr Weir said alcohol and drug-related coastal deaths are more than three times more likely at night, between the hours of 12am and 6am.
"Alarmingly, our research shows us that, on average, people who have drowned with alcohol in their system were almost four times over the legal driving limit," he said.
"Alcohol affects everyone differently. This means no amount of alcohol can be said to be safe for everyone.
"Even small amounts of alcohol can affect behaviour and ability, increasing the risk of drowning."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.