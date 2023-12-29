Ensure pets start the new year safely

Ensure your pet is microchipped and that your contact details are up to date on the microchip register, as well as ensuring they are wearing an ID tag so, if they do accidentally escape, they can be returned home safely.



Leave the TV or radio on to mask any sounds.

Remove any sharp objects that might cause injury to a panicking animal.

Birds and pocket pets like guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets can also become distressed from fireworks. Bring their cages or hutches inside if possible and provide extra bedding or cover their cage with a thick sheet to allow them to hide.

Horses are particularly vulnerable to bolting when exposed to fireworks, so make sure to securely stable them away from firework noises.