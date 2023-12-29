Ensure pets start the new year safely

While a fireworks display is a spectacle for humans, it can create fear, distress and fatal injuries for all kinds of animals
RSPCA Tasmania each year receives calls about the terrible effects fireworks have on not just dogs and cats, but other pets, livestock, and wildlife.
Because animals don't understand what is causing the loud bangs and bright flashes, they often flight and try to escape the loud noises - particularly dogs and horses.
The animal welfare organisation has reported that dogs have been known to jump through plate glass windows and jump over containment fences.
There are frequent reports of horses harming themselves by crashing into stable doors and over fences.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said it was time there was greater regulation on the sale and usage of fireworks in the state. "The sale of fireworks to the public is illegal in every Australian jurisdiction except Tasmania and the Northern Territory," she said.
"Most states banned the practice in the 1980s.
"Permits require notification to neighbours and authorities, and carry restrictions on time, length, amount, supervision and responsibility.
"However, these restrictions are not well policed and they do nothing to lessen the distressing impact these events have on all creatures great and small."
Tips to help keep your pets safe:
