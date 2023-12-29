The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The founding of the Launceston Bicycle Club

By Julian Burgess, Launceston Historical Society
Updated December 30 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitors in the Launceston Cycling Clubs 50-mile race, from W. J. Neesons Racecourse Hotel at Mowbray to Lefroy and return, on Saturday, September 26, 1914. Picture: Weekly Courier, October 1 ,1914.
Competitors in the Launceston Cycling Clubs 50-mile race, from W. J. Neesons Racecourse Hotel at Mowbray to Lefroy and return, on Saturday, September 26, 1914. Picture: Weekly Courier, October 1 ,1914.

Launceston was in the midst of a cycling craze 140 years ago when the town's first bicycle club was formed and started organising night rides into the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.