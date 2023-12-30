Year's end marks new beginning for Carrick Pacing Club

Carrick Park Pacing Club are set for the start of their new season which gets under way on Sunday, December 31.
After multiple new improvements made to the club, including an extended bar area, the construction of 'the history room' due to have a grand opening on January 17, and a DJ playing into the night, entertainment will not be in short supply for those wanting to finish 2023 in style.
Club secretary Sandra Rybarczyk has been one of many putting in countless hours of work behind the scenes to ensure the summer at Carrick is a success and was delighted at how the improvements funded by the Tasmanian community racing club infrastructure grants program have come together.
"It's always been a great day because you're right next to the track and the horses, and the atmosphere has always been amazing," she said.
"But now with the new facilities it's going to be terrific compared to before when it was already a really popular venue for patrons."
With weather the main factor in deterring potential raceday-goers in the past, Rybarczyk was pleased to see a weather forecast of 25 degrees with rain out of the question, saying that the harness racing on show will be a fitting end to 2023 while also being a fast start to what promises to be a bumper season.
Racing begins at 3pm in Carrick and will run right through to 7.45pm, but it's the Tasmanian Country Championship that Rybarczyk said will be the highlight of the day.
