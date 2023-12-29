State title decided as international field flocks to Exeter Carnival

Reigning Tasmanian woodchopping champion of champions Kody Steers was back to his best at the Exeter Woodchopping Carnival, with a convincing win in the Tasmanian 350mm Standing Championship.
In a quality field which included competitors from interstate and overseas, Steers, from Gowrie Park, won the final by a healthy margin after losing to Queenslander Mitch Argent last year.
Devonport's Stephen Foster was second, ahead of Victorian Josh Lane.
Steers put the writing on the wall in his heat, with a winning time six seconds faster than any other.
The multiple state champion said he was relieved to win the event, especially beating Foster, who has won two state underhand titles this month.
"I've been cutting pretty good standing blocks lately - Stevo's beaten me in the last couple of underhands, so it was good to get one back on him," Steers said.
"The next few state titles in the coming weeks are all standing block championships, so it's a good time for me to hit a bit of form," he said.
Steers also managed to come from behind for a great win in the A-grade final of the Tony and Cath Beams Memorial 350mm standing handicap, winning again from Foster after both starting 45 seconds behind the front marker, with Deloraine veteran Matthew Gurr claiming third.
The B-grade final was won by Queenslander Chris Guymer, from Brad Turner and Anthony Richards.
Canadian Anita Jezowski claimed her own piece of Tasmanian woodchopping history, winning the first ever standing block event for females in the state.
While sawing and underhand competition for women in Tasmania has been in the sport for a number of years, the standing block is a new discipline.
Having limited experience in standing blocks, Jezowski dominated the event to win comfortably from Tarleton's Kris Brown.
Jezowski also teamed up with Winkleigh's Daniel Beams to finish second in the 325mm Jack and Jill double-handed sawing handicap final, won by Queensland husband and wife Chris and Peggy Guymer, and finished third in the women's 300mm single-handed sawing handicap.
The under-21 300mm championship was won by third generation Franklin chopper Owen Lovell, from New Zealander Morgan Bolstad.
The under-21s will face off again in a 250mm standing block Tasmanian championship at Gowrie Park on Monday.
