The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Weekly wrap: Happy New Year to all Examiner readers

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 30 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Tasmanians eagerly anticipate bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the new year, revellers everywhere are gearing up for a night of celebration. Most people look forward to New Year's Eve excitedly, but like most things, having a plan can improve the night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.