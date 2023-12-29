Buying a pet is a serious commitment

Ensure you're ready for a pet and can provide all its essential care for many years to come, such as veterinary checks and vaccinations, regular parasite protection, pet food and pet care products. Training and socialisation are also crucial for pets from an early age.

If you can, consider adopting a pet from the RSPCA.

Research pet breed traits and health issues and see which type of animal will best fit in with your lifestyle.

If you can't find the pet you're after by adopting, look for a reputable breeder.

Pets are family and should be a family decision, not a surprise gift or impulse buy this Christmas.