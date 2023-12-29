Buying a pet is a serious commitment

YOU have seen it. It looks cute. You think it will light up your child's life; you can't wait to see his or her smiling face on Christmas Day when they get their new pet.
But buying your child a pet as a Christmas gift might not be such a good idea.
The RSPCA says purchasing a pet as a surprise gift for Christmas, whether it is a puppy, kitten or another animal, may not always be the brilliant gift it was intended to be.
"Please do your research first to ensure you can offer a pet a lifelong commitment and avoid purchasing pets as surprise presents for family or friends," an RSPCA spokesperson said.
"If you decide you are ready to welcome a new pet, be home for the holidays. It's a great time to settle them in."
The RSPCA traditionally receives a significant number of cats and dogs post-Christmas.
This is often because people decide that that cute furry animal they bought for Christmas is just not worth the hassle.
"We know how much joy animals bring into our lives and that owning a pet can provide mental and physical health benefits," the RSPCA spokesperson said.
"But getting a pet is a big decision that requires long-term consideration.
"It should always be a family decision."
If you decide to buy a pet for Christmas adopting an animal from the RSPCA or a shelter is an excellent alternative to purchasing a puppy or a kitten.
The RSPCA has some handy tips for those who do buy a pet for Christmas:
More tips on what to look for when purchasing a dog or puppy are at the RSPCA Smart Puppy Buyers Guide and for cats and kittens at the RSPCA Smart Cat and Kitten Buyers Guide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.