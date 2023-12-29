Launceston's Jock Goodyer achieves Speedweek hat-trick in cracking start

A clean sweep of major mainland event Sprintcar Speedweek could be on the cards for Launceston's Jock Goodyer.
Coming into the event having as the Speedweek's defending champion as well as the Australian title-holder, the 22-year-old has won the first three events of the five-night program.
Held across Victoria and South Australia over the Christmas and New Years period, the Speedweek has gone from Murray Bridge on nights one and two to Mount Gambier.
"This is my first win at this track (Mount Gambier) so its good to finally tick that off my list," Goodyer said.
"It's also pretty cool that it included the memorial race for David Vears, so to win those races is always nice.
"The next round should be pretty tough, I have won there [Avalon Speedway] before but there a lot of guys who get around there well. All we can do is head over there and give it our best shot."
Goodyer holds a 180-point advantage over Queenslander Lachlan McHugh, who he has had several tight tussles with over the years.
The night-three field on Thursday night was the strongest of the bunch with US World of Outlaws stars Carson Macedo and James McFadden taking to the track alongside countrymen Justin Peck and Riley Goodno.
Dating back to March, Goodyer has won four consecutive events at Murray Bridge - including his dominant performance on Wednesday night.
Alongside winning the final, he also topped his qualifying group and won his heat, with the only blemish a second-placed finish in the dash to Brock Hallett.
While Thursday's event was a major success for Goodyer, fellow Tasmanian Tate Frost, who was coming off a feature win, wasn't as lucky - crashing out of the race.
The five-round series heads to Avalon Speedway in Geelong on Saturday before finishing in Warrnambool on Sunday.
