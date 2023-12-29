The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

Launceston's Jock Goodyer achieves Speedweek hat-trick in cracking start

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 29 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jock Goodyer (middle) poses on the podium on night two of the Sprintcar Speedweek. Picture by Pickos Photos
Jock Goodyer (middle) poses on the podium on night two of the Sprintcar Speedweek. Picture by Pickos Photos

A clean sweep of major mainland event Sprintcar Speedweek could be on the cards for Launceston's Jock Goodyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help