Hobart AFL stadium truth will be revealed, Labor's Shane Broad says

A legislated assessment process will reveal the truth of the Macquarie Point AFL stadium plan, Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad says.
State Labor has been highly critical of the state government-driven project.
However, it backed legislation in November setting up a project of state significance assessment by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
That prompted the government to accuse Labor of being divided over the stadium.
"When you try and stand for everything, you stand for nothing at all," Events and Stadia Minister Nic Street said on November 28.
"Tasmanians have every right to be confused as to what Labor's position is on the stadium.
"I don't even think Labor could tell you."
Dr Broad said the public deserved the truth about the stadium and the project of state significance assessment was the only way to get it.
"What we'll get is an independent voice telling us what the truth actually is," he said.
"We strongly believe this is an issue that's dividing Tasmania.
"What we want is for the truth to be out there.
"We absolutely believe the Macquarie Point stadium is the wrong priority and the money would be better directed to other areas."
The government - which argues Tasmania will not get an AFL team without the stadium - puts the cost at $715 million.
Dr Broad expects that to blow out massively, like costs for many big construction projects Australia-wide in recent times.
"It will all be borrowed," he said.
Costs aside, he said, there were a range of difficulties with the location.
"All these things will come out through the project of state significance process," Dr Broad said.
"The truth will be revealed and, in effect, the emperor will have no clothes.
"The government is pretending it's going to be relatively easy to do.
"It's not."
The assessment will cover the project's environmental, social, economic and community impacts and other matters.
The project would need to be agreed to by both houses of parliament to gain final approval.
