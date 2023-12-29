Federal government boost for Tasmanian chemical production proposal

A company wanting to start import-replacing chemical production at Bell Bay has been buoyed by a federal government addition to the national critical minerals list.
The government recently added fluorine to the list.
Fluorine is the main focus of the ABx Group's 83 per cent-owned subsidiary, Alcore.
Adding fluorine to the list has provided a boost to Alcore's plan to construct an aluminium fluoride plant at Bell Bay, initially at a cost of $16 million.
An expansion project is estimated at $80 million.
The plan is to start with one module and about 50 jobs.
The addition of more modules would increase the jobs significantly.
"Fluorine is essential for the steel making and aluminium smelting processes and for the production of renewable technologies such as solar PV cells and batteries," the ABx Group said.
"Despite Australia being the world's fourth largest exporter of aluminium, the country produces zero fluorine and its smelters are entirely dependent on external sources of aluminium fluoride - primarily imports from China - to maintain smelting operations."
It said Alcore was progressing by using a state of the art reactor to process an aluminium fluoride waste product to recover hydrogen fluoride.
"Later, at commercial scale, a proportion of the hydrogen fluoride will be further processed via an existing commercial process to aluminium fluoride," it said.
Managing director and chief executive Mark Cooksey said the addition of fluorine to the critical minerals list demonstrated the value of the Alcore process development.
"As a consequence, I anticipate Alcore will be able to access further support from government, in addition to the $7.5 million grant already received under the federal government's Modern Manufacturing Initiative," he said.
The ABx Group is chaired by former Tasmanian premier Paul Lennon.
It also has interests in bauxite mining and processing and rare earths exploration.
The company has discovered substantial rare earths deposits in Tasmania's central north.
