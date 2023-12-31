The Examiner
We should all appreciate Launceston's great weather

December 31 2023 - 12:14pm
We should all appreciate Launceston's great weather
We should all appreciate Launceston's great weather

As the weather warms up, turn off your televisions and spend the evening outside contemplating the sunsets and evening skies. The news on the goggle box is generally bad lately, anyway.

