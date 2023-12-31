We should all appreciate Launceston's great weather

As the weather warms up, turn off your televisions and spend the evening outside contemplating the sunsets and evening skies. The news on the goggle box is generally bad lately, anyway.
If you haven't time, send newsy emails to your friends and family. They would appreciate hearing what you are up to, and it won't get lost in the mail.
Please slow down and enjoy the warm weather we occasionally get, hug those you are with and find wonder in nature.
Happy Christmas and New Year to you all.
D & S Langerak, Launceston
I AM sick to death of the likes of Ms Cash, Dan Tehan and Peter Dutton yelling at the government that they are not keeping the public safe! Just what would that show have done if the high court had ruled as they have done regarding illegal immigrants and they were in government? Would they have decided their way was right and disobeyed what the highest judges in the land have ruled? As it seems to have been their stuff up in the first place, perhaps they'd better button their lips and, for once, vote 'yes' instead of their never-ending 'no'! One also wonders what the high court will do now that those released are being arrested. Maybe if those esteemed judges had actually read what those men were detained for and their criminal records, they might have had a different approach. All one can say is that it's a complete mess, and Peter Dutton and Co don't have a clue except to yell!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
This Christmas and New Year's season, let's wrap our hearts around those without a home, spreading warmth and goodwill generously. As we celebrate in the comfort of our homes, let's remember the less fortunate, offering kindness and support. Consider donating to shelters or volunteering your time to make a difference.
The true spirit of a Tasmanian Christmas shines brightest when we extend a helping hand to those in need.
Embrace the joy of giving and let every act of kindness be a beacon of hope for those experiencing homelessness.
Senator Helen Polley
Labor Senator for Tasmania
I read the article in The Examiner (29/12/2023) regarding the state of our energy problems.
Now, I am no expert on this problem. However, I have stated these proposals in the past. Firstly, why can't the turbines, using water, reuse the water that goes through? Indeed, there could be turbines that pump the water after use back to where it started. Another idea is to build a large desalination unit in the Bell Bay area to use all the water that comes to this area. This could also be a power turbine, as the speed of the outgoing tide is tremendous, plus it could possibly make power for the George Town industrial sections.
Lastly, how and who is responsible for the power produced, and why has this problem been allowed to happen on their watch?
Richard Cooke, Invermay.
I don't know what economic qualifications Ron Baines (The Examiner 26/12/23) has, but I think Saul Eslakes' opinion is far more worthy. If he says the Macquarie Point Stadium stacks up, I'm with him!! If a government is deposed because they commit to infrastructure spending coupled with job creation in trades and tourism, we live in a very sad, negative state. For the benefit of our younger generations, I think we need a significant increase in 'doers' in this state and a significant decrease in 'knockers.'
Ian Hunt, Saint Leonards
It is heartening to know that Bassites have such a committed, dedicated, finger-on-the-pulse local member taking up our causes in Canberra as local heroine Bridget Archer MP.
Evidence of this is clearly listed in the five items close to everyone's heart, which she has a fire in the belly about, as stated in her in-depth, two-page interview piece in The Sunday Examiner. Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.