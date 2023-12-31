We should all appreciate Launceston's great weather

I AM sick to death of the likes of Ms Cash, Dan Tehan and Peter Dutton yelling at the government that they are not keeping the public safe! Just what would that show have done if the high court had ruled as they have done regarding illegal immigrants and they were in government? Would they have decided their way was right and disobeyed what the highest judges in the land have ruled? As it seems to have been their stuff up in the first place, perhaps they'd better button their lips and, for once, vote 'yes' instead of their never-ending 'no'! One also wonders what the high court will do now that those released are being arrested. Maybe if those esteemed judges had actually read what those men were detained for and their criminal records, they might have had a different approach. All one can say is that it's a complete mess, and Peter Dutton and Co don't have a clue except to yell!