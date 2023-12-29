From Wish.com criminals to a one-man heist: Here the court stories that made headlines in 2023

From a criminal charged for shopping at Wish.com to a one-man jewellery heist worth over $23,000 - 2023 was a big year for court cases and proceedings that made headlines.
As 2023 comes to a close, Examiner court reporter Stephanie Dalton looks back on the most memorable Launceston court cases over the past 12 months.
David Arron Duggan fronted the Launceston Magistrates Court after a purchase from Wish.com went drastically wrong.
At 7.30pm on August 18, 2020, police apprehended Duggan for drinking a can of Johnnie Walker whisky while walking on Meander Valley Road.
When police asked Duggan if he had any items of interest, he produced a "near replica" police-issued pistol with a detachable magazine.
Duggan told police the replica pistol was a spring-operated gel blaster toy he "purchased as a gift" from Wish.com.
Shane Andrew Lee faced the Launceston Magistrates court in September over a six-month crime spree, including a one-man heist where he stole over $23,000 of jewellery.
At 3.45am on June 19, Lee smashed the glass door of Launceston Precision Jewellers to gain entry.
Police said Lee stole $23,340 worth of jewellery and broke multiple glass display cabinets, causing about $7000 worth of damage.
Lee was identified by police from CCTV footage.
During a police interview, Lee admitted he was responsible for the jewellery heist and said he used a small hammer to break the glass door and cabinets.
A shirtless man on a methamphetamine binge thought he could "superglue his van back together" after causing a car crash on Lilydale Road.
Christopher Thomas Hickman, 32, was driving his white Toyota van on Lilydale Road at around 1.40pm on August 16, 2022, when he failed to give way at a Give Way sign.
As a result, Hickman hit another car, causing it to crash into a nearby fence.
Bystanders said Hickman got out of his vehicle, ran around without his shirt, and tried to collect small pieces of his van, saying he would "superglue it back together".
A Launceston business owner who flipped his car and fled the scene because "people were gawking at the sight" faced the Launceston Magistrate Court on August 14.
Ian Lyndon Green, 30, of Kings Meadows, pleaded guilty to drink driving, crashing a car, and fleeing the scene of an accident.
On March 14, at 11.40am, Green was driving a silver Mitsubishi Triton at Kings Meadows when he crashed the car into a gutter, causing the vehicle to flip on its side.
Green told police he left the scene of the accident because "everyone knew it was him who crashed, and he didn't think it would be an issue".
Green's defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said a crowd gathered at the scene after the crash, making him uncomfortable.
"There were a number of people gawking at the sight, and it was even shared on the Launceston Chit Chat Facebook group," Ms Jenkins said.
A George Town man who climbed through a bathroom window and assaulted his ex-partner while she was showering fronted the Launceston Magistrates Court in November over his "ill-advised" actions.
Luke Anthony Edwards, 40, and his then-partner of three and a half years attended the George Town Rodeo.
Both parties had consumed a "considerable amount of alcohol" at the event.
The woman left the rodeo and began walking to her home at George Town after Edwards started to talk to a "female friend".
Edwards followed her despite her protests for him to leave her alone.
The woman began to shower when she got home and locked Edwards outside of her house.
The court heard that Edwards climbed through the woman's bathroom window, ripped the shower curtain off the rail, and grabbed the woman by the neck before releasing her.
