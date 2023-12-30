Albert Hall questions still go unanswered

RESIDENT thrown out of council meeting (The Examiner, December 18) is a must read for the community as it clearly shows that the City of Launceston is in an administrative muddle. Given the opportunity at the last meeting for the year to finally clear up the mystery of start/finish dates for the $13m Albert Hall renewal contract, council muffed it by preferring to send the questioner packing rather than to simply answer the question.
Acting CEO Shane Eberhardt said it is not just the Shape contract that will determine the project delivery. There are other works, timeframes and schedules to be worked through including upgrading the hall itself. It seems then that little progress has been made since June 2021 when council tried, without success, to engage contractors for these works.
But the meeting was interesting in that it uncovered another unanswered question. Asked if a project manager had been appointed Mr Eberhardt said yes but declined to provide any name.
Further, regarding the starting date, Mr Eberhardt said rather conflictingly that back in September Shape was currently on site but now in December said that Shape has just commenced. Not confidence building stuff that the project is on track for programmed completion in the last quarter of 2024.
In response to the question is there anyone in council who can give accurate start/finish dates, rather than the many and varied alternatives so far provided, Mayor Matthew Garwood replied no, but added the answer previously given by Mr Eberhard should be referred to.
In the meantime the Albert Hall, Launceston's primary cultural facility, by the late 2024 completion date, will have been sitting idle, unused, for three years. There would be no performances by the world class Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. There would be no preparations for hosting national/international conferences, and so on.
Council has said it lacks experience to undertake large building works so a specialist project management firm, named this time, Commercial Project Delivery, has been engaged to provide advice. But along along with the project manager, they sit very quietly under the radar, without comment.
It has taken Shape six months since the signing of the contract for a site security fence to be erected. Yet we are to believe the project will be completed before the end of 2024.
I think not.
Jim Dickenson, Launceston.
THANK you for the beautiful journalism in Stephanie Dalton's article "The reason for the season" (The Examiner, December 10).
The organisers of the Christmas Festival at Holy Trinity are all quite passionate that everyone should know the basis of our cultural holiday of Christmas. As Stephanie accurately quoted the organiser, "Without the birth of Jesus, we wouldn't have Christmas". Whether people believe the divine intervention within this historically documented story, is another level altogether, but I find it very sad that so many families now have no connection, indeed understanding, that all of Christmas is based on Christian theology (except perhaps Advent calendars for dogs and cats which seem to have made their way into the commercial Christmas business this year! Really?!)
It is not often that the press actively acknowledges a Christian message: and I understand that in our multicultural society there are many different faith-based events, but if we continue to expect a national public holiday, and an occasion to pump money into the economy through excessive gift purchasing and partying (none of which I oppose) I believe we have a responsibility to ensure the "Reason for the Season" is clear in everyone's mind.
The day that "Christmas" is officially legislated as "Xmas" will be a very sad day.
So thank you again for keeping the mystique alive and stressing the reflecting "on the true meaning of Christmas". That is indeed a brave thing to say publicly these days.
Margaret Hosford, Youngtown
This Christmas, let's navigate our Tasmanian holiday season with safety at the helm.
Whether on a boat or enjoying water activities, prioritise safety to ensure a joyful and accident-free celebration.
Equip yourself with life jackets, be mindful of weather conditions, and never underestimate the power of water currents.
If setting sail for holiday adventures, conduct a thorough safety equipment check of your vessel to ensure smooth sailing.
Let the spirit of Christmas be enjoyed on the water with a commitment to responsible boating and water safety. Merry Christmas, filled with nautical cheer and safe seas.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
