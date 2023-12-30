The Examiner
Albert Hall questions still go unanswered

December 30 2023 - 11:50am
RESIDENT thrown out of council meeting (The Examiner, December 18) is a must read for the community as it clearly shows that the City of Launceston is in an administrative muddle. Given the opportunity at the last meeting for the year to finally clear up the mystery of start/finish dates for the $13m Albert Hall renewal contract, council muffed it by preferring to send the questioner packing rather than to simply answer the question.

