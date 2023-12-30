Albert Hall questions still go unanswered

The organisers of the Christmas Festival at Holy Trinity are all quite passionate that everyone should know the basis of our cultural holiday of Christmas. As Stephanie accurately quoted the organiser, "Without the birth of Jesus, we wouldn't have Christmas". Whether people believe the divine intervention within this historically documented story, is another level altogether, but I find it very sad that so many families now have no connection, indeed understanding, that all of Christmas is based on Christian theology (except perhaps Advent calendars for dogs and cats which seem to have made their way into the commercial Christmas business this year! Really?!)