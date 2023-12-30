Have a fun New Year's Eve, but be safe

As Tasmanians eagerly anticipate bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the new year, revellers everywhere are gearing up for a night of celebration. Most people look forward to New Year's Eve excitedly, but like most things, having a plan can improve the night.
Plan on using Metro buses, taxis or Uber, or have a designated sober driver, don't drive home after a few drinks; it is just not worth running the risk of ending a happy evening with a tragedy. Encourage your friends to do the same and keep an eye out for each other.
Police say officers will be highly visible and will be patrolling across Tasmania, targeting anti-social behaviour, violence and drunk and drug driving.
As part of Operation Safe Arrival, police will be patrolling the roads across Tasmania, targeting dangerous behaviours like driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
So, If you're planning on drinking, don't drive.
Familiarise yourself with emergency exits and evacuation routes if you're attending large gatherings in crowded clubs, and take note of where the paramedics or chill-out tent is if you're going to a festival.
If you're hosting a New Year's Eve gathering at home, take steps to ensure the safety of your guests. Keep walkways well-lit, secure rugs and loose wires to prevent tripping hazards, and check that smoke detectors are in working order. You don't want an incident at your home to spoil the evening.
These days, we have the luxury of staying connected. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and keep it with you throughout the evening. Communicate your plans with friends or family, and establish a check-in system with your mates if one of you gets lost in a crowd.
Whether you are celebrating at a pub, at a festival, at a friend's house, in the wilderness camping or visiting a beach shack, I hope everyone brings in 2024 with a lot of fun.
As the clock strikes midnight and the New Year unfolds, prioritising safety will give you the best chance of having a positive start to the year ahead. Let's celebrate responsibly and ensure everyone shares the joy of New Year's Eve.
On behalf of All The Examiner staff, I wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.