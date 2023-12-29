Tasmanians will no longer have to pay for eligible vaccines in the New Year

Tasmanians will no longer have to pay for vaccines at their local community pharmacy in the New Year.
From January 1, Tasmanians can book an appointment with their local pharmacist for all vaccinations on the federal government's National Immunisation Programme (NIP).
The National Immunisation Program (NIP) Schedule is a series of immunisations given at specific times ranging from birth to adulthood.
Until now, eligible patients for the NIP faced an administration fee if they received their vaccination at a community pharmacy, but this will change in 2024.
Pharmacy Guild national president Professor Trent Twomey said the changes will allow more pharmacies to administer more vaccines.
"Even though Australians have been able to get their vaccinations from their local community pharmacy for some time, there has always been an out-of-pocket expense for Australians when they ask their pharmacist as opposed to when they present to their local GP," Professor Twomey said.
"From the first of January, all Australians will be able to ask their pharmacist for all vaccinations on the Commonwealth Government's National Immunisation Program.
"This is great news for Australians, great news for Australian families because it means they no longer have to wait up to four days in a capital city or even four weeks in a rural or regional area to secure an appointment with the general practitioner."
Professor Twomey said changes will mean that patients have greater choice and convenience about where they get their vaccination.
"There is no wrong door. You can continue, if you wish, to see your doctor, but you now have that extra choice to be able to ask your community pharmacist for more vaccinations from January 1," Professor Twomey said.
With more than 6000 community pharmacies in Australia, Professor Twomey said the majority of those are going to be open throughout the festive season, after-hours appointments, evenings, and weekends /public holidays, making it easier to secure appointments.
To find your nearest community pharmacy, visit www.findapharmacy.com.au.
