'Being safe is a lot more fun': Call for boaties to brush up on safety tips

Three men had to be pulled from the water on the East Coast after their boat capsized this week, prompting a call for safe boating.
The trio had set out in their 14-foot boat to retrieve lobster pots at The Gardens, Bay of Fires on December 28.
However, 200 metres offshore the boat was swamped by waves which led to the capsizing.
The trio, who were wearing life jackets, were rescued from the water by a nearby vessel after about 20 minutes.
Marine police based at St Helens and a nearby vessel helped return the stricken vessel to the boat ramp.
Senior Sergeant Justin Bidgood said the incident was a timely reminder for anyone getting on the water this summer.
"This is a good reminder to all boat users that sea conditions can change quickly, and when nearby reefs and coastal waters, waves can vary in size with little notice," Senior Sergeant Bidgood said.
"It's important for people to wear approved life jackets, and to ensure they are properly fitted."
If you're hitting the water this summer, make sure you know how to stay safe while boating.
Geoff Lyons, an old hand at marine rescue thanks to his work with the Launceston Lifesaving Club, said it came down to one simple rule - be prepared.
"A big part is preparation," Mr Lyons said.
"Knowing what the weather is doing, knowing what the tide is doing but also making sure your equipment is seaworthy.
"I was involved in a rescue the other day, a bloke bought a boat and the steering cable broke the first time out, the back of the boat was probably rotten.
"If you don't know your equipment, get someone who does to have a look at it."
As well as servicing your vessel, certain equipment is either strongly recommended or - in the case of life jackets - compulsory depending on where you are boating.
Being prepared also included letting somebody onshore know your plans, making sure you had emergency numbers to hand, and checking local weather and water conditions.
"There's nothing like a bit of local knowledge," Mr Lyons said.
"On the Tamar for instance, the silt doesn't necessarily mean you get stuck on it, but you could hit your motor and cause the boat to turn over or suck up too much silt into the motor and it's going to stop working.
"If you're going out to sea, stand up on the dunes and check the water before you go in. Work out where the potential rips are. If there's locals or a surf club or ask the people where you should avoid."
Mr Lyons said, at the end of the day, being safe on the water led to a far more enjoyable trip.
"We've got more coastline than New South Wales," he said.
"We have a lot better lakes and rivers that people can use and paddle on, and yet we don't put the emphasis into having safe gear.
"It's a lot of fun being out on the water, and being safe is a lot more fun."
Marine and Safety Tasmania publishes a safe boating handbook and lists of equipment needed on, and for further safety recommendations head to mast.tas.gov.au/safe-boating.
