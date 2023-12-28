Launceston Police urge people to celebrate safely as we bring in 2024

Launceston Police have warned people not to start 2024 with a mistake "you'll live to regret."
Police have asked Tasmanians to be safe and responsible, and to look after themselves and each other as they celebrate New Year's Eve on Sunday night.
Inspector John Toohey said if you are planning on celebrating as you see the new year in, please drink responsibly, look after your mates, and plan a safe way home.
"Whether you are celebrating in the entertainment precincts, at a friend's house, or while camping or visiting the shack, we want everyone to bring in 2024 safely."
"It's a time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the year ahead, and we don't want to discourage anyone from celebrating - but we do want to encourage people to be safe and considerate of others."
Police will be patrolling across Tasmania targeting anti-social behaviour, violence and drink and drug driving.
"We will have a highly visible presence across the state to ensure everyone has a safe environment to celebrate in," said Inspector Toohey
"As part of Operation Safe Arrival, police will be patrolling the roads across Tasmania, targeting dangerous behaviours like driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
"If you're planning on drinking, don't drive."
"We'll have patrols on our highways and main roads, and we'll be covering other routes, backstreets, and rural areas," Inspector Toohey said.
"Don't start 2024 with a mistake you'll live to regret."
