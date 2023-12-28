The Examinersport
Frislie hits line and deck in second Launceston Wheel win

Rob Shaw
December 29 2023 - 9:02am
Graeme Frislie (top left) avoids a crash with a lap to go before going on to win the Launceston Wheel. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Multiple national champion Graeme Frislie barely had time to celebrate his second Launceston Wheel win before hitting the deck in a dramatic, crash-marred final at the Silverdome.

