Frislie hits line and deck in second Launceston Wheel win

Multiple national champion Graeme Frislie barely had time to celebrate his second Launceston Wheel win before hitting the deck in a dramatic, crash-marred final at the Silverdome.
Having avoided a pile-up with one lap to go, Frislie stormed to victory only to get caught up in another just metres after crossing the line.
Having added to his win from 2021, the 22-year-old Victorian downplayed the post-race collision with a lapped rider as "just a racing incident".
"There was not too much I could do and I was left with nowhere to go," Frislie said. "It's just a few scratches.
"I was lucky to avoid the crash with one lap to go. I saw it happen and just went for the fence to go around it."
Riding off scratch alongside his fellow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and two-time home-town wheel winner Josh Duffy, Frislie caught the front-markers in the final lap before sprinting home in a lightning quick 1:59.30.
"To go sub-two minutes over 2ks is an average of 60ks per hour which is really solid and I only got home on the line," said the reigning Australian omnium, elimination and team pursuit champion, of Bacchus Marsh.
"It's my fifth year coming here and the second time I've won this so it is pretty special and nice to have a decent turnout this year to watch it."
Malaysian Muhammad Hafiq came second off a mark of 150m with Jack Lightfoot third (80m) with several riders caught up in the two crashes.
The women's wheel proved less problematic but also produced a fairytale finish as Malaysian sisters Ann Yii Yong and Ann Tong Yong were able to share the podium having finished first and third respectively.
Reigning champion Amelia Mulhern, of Melbourne, split the siblings by coming second.
"It was really fast and I'm glad I made it and I'm happy with my sister too," said the delighted winner.
"We are together every day and this means a lot to me."
The 20-year-old, whose winning time was 2:12.46, said she is new to endurance events.
"I don't train for that so I am quite satisfied with the result. Handicap racing is quite interesting because the fastest don't always win. It's very interesting and quite tiring."
Yii Yong was subsequently fined $200 for not making full use of her 90m handicap but swiftly put that behind her by adding the invitation keiren to her achievements. Melbourne's Sam Gallagher won the men's keiren final which saw Frislie and fellow Victorian Byron Davies pull out following their wheelrace crashes.
Launceston's annual festival of track cycling saw nearly 100 riders take to the Silverdome track with a 47-event program on Thursday night.
The final women's event on the program was the A-grade points score contested over 50 laps which produced a dominant victory for Hobart's junior time trial world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden.
A 120-lap men's madison completed the night with Frislie and Kurt Eather accumulating 45 points to win from Duffy and James Moriarty (21).
Singapore's Valencia Tan added to her wins in the Hobart Wheel and lightning handicap by taking out the women's 1000m in 1:19.34 from Malaysian Nyo Chi Hui and Victoria's Ella Liang while Davies produced a dominant performance to win the men's equivalent in 67.96.
The junior wheelrace finals kept the crowd entertained with Noah Blazely winning the under-13 from the back mark of 20m from Launceston City Cycling Club teammate Oscar Digney.
Western Australian Campbell McDowell also won from the backmark in the under-15 final before Madeline Pitt, of the X Speed team, held off Mersey Valley's Sybille O'Rourke in the under-17s.
