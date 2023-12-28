Porco Rosso heading for sweep of victories in Launceston to Hobart

Porco Rosso is closing in on victories in all categories in the 17th annual Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race.
After an all-night drift-a-thon between Bridport and Swan Island, the fleet headed down the East Coast with Porco Rosso leading the way from Fork in the Road and Jazz Player.
Teams woke up to the second day of racing clocking numbers such Just Farr Love's 2.1 knots.
During the day, it was Kraken 42S that led the second pack around the North-East tip of the state, but off St Helens they were chasing last year's overall winner Sundowner and Heatwave Fish Frenzy with The Dog House keeping the pressure on.
The Victorians on Yolla made a quantum leap, leaving their opening-day competition to join the third pack of Prion, Planet X and Wings Three.
In the fading breeze of the previous evening, Y and Lawless had dropped back but made a new break for it after turning the corner and are in the mix of the fourth pack with Invincible and Sassy.
Helsal 6 and Big Pup, who were in the mix in the early morning, pulled away in the afternoon as they passed Eddystone Point Lighthouse.
Just Farr Love, Mako and Footloose were the last to enter Bass Straight in a tight tussle of their own.
Porco Rosso was able to tuck inside Maria Island, a requirement of the 285-nautical mile race, just before the afternoon breeze began to swing further south, leaving Fork in the Road and Jazz Player tacking into a headwind off Freycinet.
The leaders are due to finish in the early hours on the third day of racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.