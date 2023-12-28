The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Porco Rosso heading for sweep of victories in Launceston to Hobart

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 28 2023 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Porco Rosso is well placed to claim victory in the Launceston to Hobart. Picture by Paul Scambler
Porco Rosso is well placed to claim victory in the Launceston to Hobart. Picture by Paul Scambler

Porco Rosso is closing in on victories in all categories in the 17th annual Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.