'You know the pain people are gonna go through': One-woman campaign continues

More than five years on, Cheryl Swan is still haunted by her son Daniel's death on the West Tamar Highway.
He died in a head-on collision at Loira in May 2018, when another driver crossed into his lane.
Since then, Ms Swan has advocated improving road safety at all levels of government, including the West Tamar Council.
She welcomed the news that several speed limits throughout the municipality would be reviewed and lowered, as many across the region were not appropriate for the amount of traffic and road conditions.
However, Ms Swan said that would only go so far.
"People's attitude is the biggest issue, the rhetoric has to change," she said.
"There's all this talk about roadworks so people can get places faster. Why? How about having it so that people can travel from A to B more comfortably, and people travel better and safer.
"It's about people's safety on our roads. It's not road safety, we don't have to make the roads 'safer'. It's people's safety on the road."
She said another issue with rhetoric was when people described traffic collisions as "accidents" rather than "crashes".
While roads like the Batman Highway at Sidmouth - currently being upgraded - and the West Tamar Highway were in need of an overhaul according to Ms Swan, chief among her bugbears was the Exeter town centre.
"We have logging trucks, road trains, you name it going through at 50kmh - if they slow down to 50kmh," she said.
"It's almost impossible through the busiest times of the day for a pedestrian across the road.
"We need a decent road crossing like outside the LGH ultimately, but in the meantime, we could slow down to 40 and at least paint white lines until they do it. At the moment we've got nothing there."
The Department of State Growth is currently developing a transport strategy for that stretch of the West Tamar Highway, and is progressing plans to duplicate the highway south of Legana.
Community consultation on the highway north of Legana finished in October 2022, and feedback published by the department indicates a crossing is strongly desired by Exeter residents.
Another frequently-requested upgrade was a roundabout at the intersection between Main Road and Frankford Road, as it was a major thoroughfare for trucks.
In the meantime Ms Swan said she would continue her advocacy, to spare others from the pain she felt.
"How many reviews are we going to do before we actually take action," she said.
"I don't want to see somebody else I know in this position, because you know the pain people are gonna go through."
