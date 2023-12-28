Residents and tourists enjoy the summer fun in the Launceston sun

Tourists and residents alike have been out and about in the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve, enjoying Launceston's mostly sunny weather.
Fany Burdin, an exchange student from northeastern France, said this was her first Australian summer.
Miss Burdin said she loved our weather.
"I just packed pants and sweaters and arrived here, and the weather was so nice and lovely. Better than Sydney," she said.
"I love the Gorge; it's lovely.
"I'm very excited to try the water because back in France, we also have a lot of it where I live, so I'm very excited to compare it.
"It's beautiful here, and I'm very excited to try the chair lift, too."
Kate Ross and her two-year-old daughter Poppy came from Geelong for a family holiday with relatives from Longford.
Ms Ross enjoyed the Gorge and sang its praises.
"I love the weather here and the Gorge," she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the weather will stay mostly sunny into next week.
