Australian young gun gains wildcard into upcoming Hobart International

One of Australia's brightest tennis talents will get the chance to test herself against the best at the Hobart International.
Queensland 21-year-old Olivia Gadecki has been given a wildcard to the annual event - which runs from January 6 to 13.
She comes into the tournament ranked 94 in the world and off the back of a career-best season in which she made the final of the Burnie International as well as tournaments in Canberra and Gold Coast.
"I think she's got a good chance of making a few upsets and going deep into the tournament, so it's really exciting to have her," tournament director Darren Sturgess said.
"Not only has Gadecki reached a number of ITF Womens World Tennis Tour tournament finals during the 2023 season, but she won the Montemor Ladies Open in Portugal back in May and last month joined the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team as a practice partner showing great strength and form.
The right-hander contested the Hobart International earlier this year - the tournament's first edition since 2020 - going down to Xin Wang 6-4 7-5 before reaching the doubles quarter-finals with Talia Gibson.
In it's 29th year, the tournament will have 14 top-50 players next month - including two-time champion Elise Mertens and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.
And Sturgess is eager to get another big name, with remaining wildcards to be confirmed in the tournament's lead-up.
"I've had a few requests, it's a little bit of weighing up who we think is going to be a good opportunity," he said.
"We want to support the Australian players and give them opportunity, so there's definitely going to be at least one more Aussie and then some of the wildcards into qualifying as well.
"We'll see where the draws for Adelaide fall, which players might be looking for a hit out in the second week that haven't committed to any tournaments, so hopefully we can get a big name later down the track."
The opening weekend of the tournament (January 6 and 7) before prices for the weekday action start at $25 for adults, with kids to go free.
