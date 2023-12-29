The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rather than peace, war ravages the land of Jesus' birth

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 29 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rather than peace, war ravages the land of Jesus' birth
Rather than peace, war ravages the land of Jesus' birth

During this Christmas season, we find, rather than peace, war ravaging the land of Jesus' birth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.