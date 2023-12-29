Rather than peace, war ravages the land of Jesus' birth

During this Christmas season, we find, rather than peace, war ravaging the land of Jesus' birth.
As Christian nations celebrate the season of goodwill and peace, no one feels hypocritical in doing so, for tradition is stronger than reality, and vain hope and Santa Claus are more important than the grim reality of the facts. As our leaders fail to call for a truce and instead back Israel's heartless destruction of their neighbours with whom they have never seriously pursued peace, these same leaders wish each other in the House 'Seasons Greetings' and a Happy Christmas!
Rather than celebrating we should be in mourning. How has it come to this? God kissed the world with a hope for peace through the difficult road of the cross, through which we could be dead with Him to sin and alive with Him to heavenly love, and thus fulfil the Lord's prayer, 'Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven'. Despite this hope, nothing has changed. We still kill one another, showing no mercy; nations rise up against nations, and life goes on as before Jesus entered the world.
The one difference is that we celebrate His birth with a giant party. I am sure he feels suitably thankful!
Greg Mansell, Wilmot
There are loud calls for Israel to stop the continuing fighting in Gaza, but there are two sides to a war. While not on the same scale as Israel, Hamas soldiers are still fighting, and there are no loud calls for their cessation of fighting. While Hamas continues fighting, so will Israel. As for Israel saying it wants to wipe out Hamas, there is no chance of that. Even if Israel drives Hamas out of Gaza, they will go to Lebanon, which supports them and re-group. The Taliban and ISIS, just to name a few terrorist groups, are still operating worldwide and have not been eliminated despite the best efforts of world superpowers. Like the Ukraine war, no side is prepared to admit defeat; therefore, both conflicts will become wars of continuing attrition.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
As we journey through our Tasmanian festive season, let's ensure our roads remain safe.
Buckle up for a safe ride of joy by fastening seat belts and obeying speed limits.
If the holiday spirit takes you on a road trip, plan ahead, stay alert, and avoid distractions.
Designate a sober driver if celebrations involve merriment.
Let the gift of road safety be shared with everyone on the journey, ensuring a season filled with merry and accident-free travels.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, where the road to celebration is paved with caution and care.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
RECENT letters to the press disputing the rejection of David O'Byrne as a Labor candidate for Franklin at the next State election by the Federal Executive of the Labor Party should reflect on when Dean Winter was elected to parliament.
Editor, if my memory serves me correctly, the left wing opposed his nomination and only the intervention by Rebecca White obtained his nomination and election.
The Examiner revealed that Dean Winter out-polled David O'Byrne and the intelligence of the Franklin electorate was not beholden to the left wing of the Labor Party.
David O'Byrne because of his beliefs would well be aware he can stand as an independent Labor person, along with his community involvement stands a strong chance of being re-elected.
Brian P. Khan, Bridport
IRRESPECTIVE of the shortcomings of our health system in Tasmania, I have always received the best of care regarding my gynaecological cancer diagnosis and subsequent chronic lymphoedema diagnosis. This afternoon, I had a lymphoedema physio appointment, and the care I received was excellent. The same cannot be said for the privacy of the setting. There was an elderly gentleman in the cubicle beside me with just a curtain between us, and I am sure that he would have been just as uncomfortable and embarrassed as I was to overhear my discussion regarding the details of my genital swelling. I subsequently got very upset and shed a few tears. Why should I have to whisper? This should not still be happening. Thankfully, one of the cubicles was converted into a private setting approximately two years ago, but if that is in use, the other patients are in a public setting.
Vicki Purnell OAM, Devonport
