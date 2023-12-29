Rather than peace, war ravages the land of Jesus' birth

IRRESPECTIVE of the shortcomings of our health system in Tasmania, I have always received the best of care regarding my gynaecological cancer diagnosis and subsequent chronic lymphoedema diagnosis. This afternoon, I had a lymphoedema physio appointment, and the care I received was excellent. The same cannot be said for the privacy of the setting. There was an elderly gentleman in the cubicle beside me with just a curtain between us, and I am sure that he would have been just as uncomfortable and embarrassed as I was to overhear my discussion regarding the details of my genital swelling. I subsequently got very upset and shed a few tears. Why should I have to whisper? This should not still be happening. Thankfully, one of the cubicles was converted into a private setting approximately two years ago, but if that is in use, the other patients are in a public setting.