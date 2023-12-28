International field set for Exeter Woodchopping Carnival

Around half of the 60-strong field for Friday's Exeter Woodchopping Carnival will be from interstate or overseas.
Ten events will be contested - with the Tasmanian 350mm Standing Block Championship, two prestigious memorials and a full program of handicap events, contested by around 30 competitors from interstate and overseas.
The visitors have been lured to Tasmania for a rich series of events over the next two weeks including six Tasmanian championships and the richest handicapping woodchopping event in Australia.
Former world underhand champion Stephen Foster earlier this month proved reigning Tasmanian champion of champions Kody Steers isn't invincible, ending Steers' run of 10 straight wins in the Tasmanian 450mm underhand title.
Their rematch on Friday in the main event, albeit in a standing block, will be a much anticipated highlight.
However, the two North-West Coasters won't have it their own way, with second-generation New Zealand axeman Morgan Bolstad and US trio Jamie Cogar, Tristan Van Beek and Kaleb Graves keen to take on some of the best in the world, including former world champion Gerald Youles in what should be a hotly-contested event
Young guns Josh Bakes from Gowrie Park and Owen Lovell from Franklin will be hoping to keep the title in Tasmania, while Victorian Josh Lane will also make his presence felt.
Friday's programme will also feature the Tony and Cath Beams Memorial Standing Handicap in two divisions and two block sizes.
A-grade axemen will compete in a 350mm block, with the B-graders cutting a smaller but still sizeable 275mm log.
Another feature will be the Jack and Jill 450mm double-handed sawing handicap, with gun Tasmanian pair Brad Turner and Kris Brown up against Queensland's Shane and Emma Maxwell and Americans Jamie and Kristy Cogar.
Although women's woodchopping in Tasmania is not new, the sport has been restricted to underhand and sawing events - until now.
Friday will see the first women's standing handicap event in Tasmania.
American competitor Nancy Zalewski is planning to visit Tasmania next year and she's so keen to see a standing event on the programme, she's put up the prizemoney for this year's chop.
Friday's program starts at 10am and will also include handicap events in 250mm standing, 300mm standing, 300mm underhand, a 275mm women's underhand, 250mm veteran's standing, and a 275mm underhand.
