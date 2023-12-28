Fatal crash at Taranna on the Arthur Highway

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car at Taranna this morning.
Two other people were seriously injured in a crash.
Around 8.30 am, emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on the Arthur Highway.
Sadly, the man riding the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. The woman pillion passenger sustained critical injuries and was flown to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The woman driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported by Ambulance to the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The road remains partially blocked, with a diversion in place for light vehicles. Delays of around 40 minutes are occurring in the area.
Police are conducting a crash investigation.
Police say their thoughts are with all affected by the crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.