Tourism operator committed to providing truly Tassie experiences

Tourism operator Rohan Sheehan can't imagine living with the tedium of doing the same thing at the same place every day.
And having grown up living at the Bush Inn at Deloraine, a place where he both slept and worked as a teenager, he knows a thing or two about hospitality and ensuring others enjoy themselves.
Mr Sheehan with his wife started Into the Wild in 2020, a tourism venture which provides for customised visitor experiences, just as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world.
Prior to this, he had spent time working on the mainland and internationally working in the oil and gas sector, fulfilling his desire to travel the globe.
"I struggle to stay in one place for a very long time," Mr Sheehan said.
"I live in one place, and that's fine, but my hell on earth would be leaving the house and driving to the same place for work every day.
"That literally gives me cold shivers."
It was three years ago he decided that he wanted to pursue some creative freedom professionally and so Into The Wild was born.
He reasoned that people on holiday were generally happy and that working with people who were happy would make for an easier and pleasant job.
And if he took them all over the state, he would not have to stay in the same place all the time.
The business started when many were going under during the beginning of the pandemic, but Mr Sheehan was committed to seeing he and his wife's aspiration work.
"We started a business when tourism had absolutely tanked so it was only gonna get better," he said.
"We just had to ride it out."
The formula for Into The Wild is flexible: visitors tell the Sheehans want they want to do when they visit Tasmania and they make it happen.
"We still put a very professional package together, but we treat it like we're showing people our backyard - where we grew up and where we live," Mr Sheehan said.
This includes trips to the Bush Inn, which is still owned by his parents and managed by his brother who has a nano-brewery on-site, which Mr Sheehan said was popular with his patrons.
So too is a photo on one of the pub's walls which shows him pulling a beer at the bar when he was five years old.
He and his wife have added a new experience to their extensive offerings with bookings for heli-biking opening in February.
In conjunction with Rotolift, visitors can be taken to remote mountain biking areas by chopper, such as the Silver City and Mount Owen trail networks on the West Coast.
For the business to work, he said it relied on collaborations with a network of Tasmanian hospitality and tourism operators.
Mr Sheehan said that working with a wide range of operators ensured visitors received a unique experience and were enticed back to the state each time for something different.
"It's important that we give then that genuine Tassie experience," he said.
"We've got great golfing, we've got great wine with great food - we've just got everything.
"We feel a real responsibility that every time we get people in the van that we're representing Tasmania; we're representing our home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.