Modest proposals and mayoral by-elections: What happened around the councils

2023 was a big year in local government with a mayoral by-election, an entire council stood down and an offer to swap a stadium for a prison, while the spectre of council amalgamations haunted the state.
Here are some of the notable events The Examiner reported on in 2023.
Eventful year at Launceston doesn't put brakes on progress
To say it was an eventful year at the City of Launceston council chambers is putting it lightly, with the council having two mayors and three deputy mayors since the October 2022 elections.
Despite the game of 'musical chairs' the council pushed forward with several initiatives that had been in the works like its Urban Greening Strategy and the transfer of UTAS Stadium to Stadiums Tasmania.
Money matters were also big on the agenda, as the council announced it would dig into its coffers for several projects including Albert Hall, the Transport and Road Safety Centre, and emergency works at Cataract Gorge.
Dorset Council becomes a one-man show
As it stands, Dorset Council is a one-man show.
All nine councillors were suspended for seven months in August after allegations of "widespread statutory non-compliance" at the council between August 2020 and August 2022.
In their stead, former Burnie Council general manager Andrew Wardlaw now oversees council meetings as commissioner while a board of inquiry investigation takes place.
The outcome of the investigation is due at the end of February 2024.
West Tamar Council clears conduct hurdles
Goings-on at West Tamar Council have been somewhat fraught in 2023, with an Integrity Commission report published in February linking the organisation to hiring misconduct - however mayor Christina Holmdahl said things had changed.
Cr Holmdahl was also cleared of two code of conduct complaints, one brought by a former staffer and another by incumbent councillor Joshua Manticas.
Kristen Desmond took the reins from long-term general manager Rolph Vos after he resigned in March, and Ms Desmond said her goal was to turn the council into an "employer of choice".
Meander Valley Council had a modest proposal
Meander Valley councillor John Temple had a modest proposal for the state government - swap the locations of the proposed Northern prison and Macquarie Point stadium.
This, he said, would allow the South to do what it did best - bureaucracy - while allowing the council to flex its event-planning muscles.
A report on the prison, set to be built at the site of Ashley Youth Detention Centre, said there could be considerable fallout from the facility's construction and it may leave residents in nearby Deloraine worse-off.
Trouble brews at Northern Midlands Council
Tensions between Northern Midlands Council mayor Mary Knowles and property developer-cum-councillor Andrew McCullagh flared in the closing months of the year.
There were some bright spots for the council, like the approval of several large-scale renewable energy facilities, however clashes between the mayor and Cr McCullagh stole some of the limelight.
Cr McCullagh was suspended after an alleged code of conduct breach - something he has since appealed - and the council has also been referred to WorkSafe Tasmania over bullying concerns.
Future for George Town RSL remains a work in progress
Questions over the future of the George Town RSL remained at George Town Council, with small steps made towards the building's redevelopment.
The RSL was bought by the council in 2020 and a plan for it to become a multi-use space complete with cafe and mountain bike facilities was approved in 2022, however in 2023 there was still much to be done.
Councillors approved a new zoning plan to make the building more enticing to future tenants, but rejected a proposal to require a detailed business plan before leasing the facility.
Fingal social housing proposal falls flat
Development matters were prominent at Break O'Day Council, with the future site of a social housing development causing community angst.
Fingal residents were vocally opposed to a proposal to build eight social housing units at 29 Talbot Street, petitioning councillors and writing a letter to state politicians urging them to abandon the project.
However, the council remained steadfast citing a 100-name waitlist for social housing in the municipality.
