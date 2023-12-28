Expensive luncheons, 1000 Chupa Chups: gifts to pollies in 2023

Premier Jeremy Rockliff was given a tin of 1000 Chupa Chups by the Health Department this year, according to gifts register tabled in parliament earlier this month.
The register showed that Mr Rockliff kicked off the year with a $120 ticket to the Longford cup, and later in January, he received three tickets to a Jack Jumpers game as well as two tickets to the Australian Open.
He also received a $360 ticket to a Hobart cup luncheon, a $499 bottle of 21-year-old whisky from the Japanese State Minister of Foreign Affairs, two tickets worth $4175 to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, two boxes of vegetables, and a mega tin of Chupa Chups worth $231.
When asked about the premier's Chupa Chups haul, a government spokesperson said they were surplus stock held by the department left over from COVID-19 vaccinations.
They said the lollies were kept in the premier's office to give to children and anyone with a sweet tooth.
The spokesperson said the premier's favourite flavour was strawberry and cream.
Also on the register, Attorney-General Guy Barnett was given a $300 fly-fishing box by the Tasmanian Forest Products Association, one night's accommodation at Freycinet Holiday Houses worth $500, a $4000 corporate box ticket to a Hawthorn-Western Bulldogs AFL game, and a $135 bottle of Callington Mill Distillery single malt whisky.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson received a $75 bottle of Chapel Hill shiraz, which he donated, NBL tickets, a $150 bottle of single malt whisky, and tickets to various business and racing luncheons worth hundreds of dollars.
Government minister Nic Street received two tickets to this year's AFL Grand Final luncheon and the game itself, various tickets to football club functions worth between $150 and $475 each, various items of sporting memorabilia.
Former government minister Elise Archer received a $100 bouquet of flowers from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, a gift bag from Queensland Correctional Services worth $126, an ornamental pig from the Chinese Buddhist Academy, and pieces of artwork.
Roger Jaensch received a $340 ceremonial shovel from the Dulverton Regional Waste Management Authority, a $180 waddy stick, and four affirmation stickers worth $14.95 each.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer received three books on gun control in Australia written by David Leyonhjelm, to be retained by the Crown.
Felix Ellis received a $364 ticket to the Hawthorn Football Club's presidents lunch, as well as another two $425 tickets to the same event later in the year, on top of various tickets to awards nights and gala dinners worth hundreds of dollars.
Madeleine Ogilvie received a $250 ticket to the Tasmanian Chamber Music Festival's opening night, six tickets to the Rock Proms Show worth $125 each, and various tickets to luncheons and dinners individually worth between $125 and $360.
