Man charged with more than 20 offences following arrest at Mowbray

Police have laid 21 charges against the 25-year-old Launceston man arrested at Mowbray on Wednesday, December 27.
The offences police alleged he committed were 15 breaches of bail, driving while disqualified on four occasions, and one count each of possessing a controlled drug and using a controlled drug.
Police said they arrested the man at a residential property at Truscott Grove, Mowbray about 3pm on Wednesday after a "targeted" operation.
This involved criminal investigators from the Northern and Western police districts, uniformed officers, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and other, unspecified specialist resources.
The man was unarmed at the time of his arrest, and police said he posed no threat to the wider community.
He was detained overnight, ahead of an appearance at the Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 28.
