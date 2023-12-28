Tamar Valley speed limits set to change in the name of safety

Speed limits along the Tamar Valley are tipped to change in the new year, which advocates say will improve road safety.
After a months-long community consultation process, West Tamar councillors endorsed a list of priority roads council officers said were suited to speed limit reductions.
These will now be put to the Department of State Growth for approval, as the department is the body responsible for setting speed limits.
Councillor Joshua Manticas, who put forward a motion to review speed limits in August after receiving several requests from residents, urged the state government to listen to the community.
"This is our community telling us loud and clear, and elected members responding accordingly," Cr Manticas said.
"I really encourage the department to listen to our community, because these are concerns that are inidcated by our community.
About 100 submissions were received an published by the council after the review.
A large number of these called for speed limit reductions and other measures, like speed bumps, to be implemented to improve car and pedestrian safety, as traffic on local roads had increased.
However, several residents spoke against reductions particularly along the West Tamar Highway at Riverside which they thought should be 110kmh.
Exeter and Beaconsfield Town Centres
The council says its key priority is to reduce speed limits through Exeter and Beaconsfield, as feedback from the community indicated current speeds are too high and are impacting safety.
Gravelly Beach Road, Gravelly Beach
Despite council officers believing the change may be "difficult" to get approved by the Department of State Growth, the council will request the speed limit along Gravelly Beach Road at the park and shops is reduced to 50kmh.
Flinders Street and Esplanade, Beauty Point
At Beauty Point, the stretch of Flinders Street between Sea Horse World and Eton Street is to be reduced to 50kmh, while the speed limit along the Esplanade will be dropped to 40kmh.
Ecclestone Road, Riverside
The council will ask that the 60kmh and 80kmh zones along Ecclestone Road are extended, to account for ongoing urban expansion in the area.
Rowsphorn Road, Marlou Court and Stephendales Drive, Riverside
The council says it will review and "tidy up" some of the speed limits through this part of Riverside, to improve safety and ensure consistent speed limits throughout the municipality.
Winkleigh Road, Exeter
The council will request the 60kmh zone along Winkleigh Road is extended past its current boundaries.
Miscellaneous speed limits 'in the wrong place'
Speed limits around other new developments in the municipality will also be reviewed to find where urban sprawl has gone beyond township boundaries and work out if any other speed limits need changing.
