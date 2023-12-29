Best of the rest: Variety of sports in top 10 non-football stories of 2023

What do powerlifting, eightball, cricket and hockey all have in common?
They were some of the sports featured in the top 10 most-read non-football stories written by The Examiner's sports department in 2023.
Earlier this week, the top 10 football stories were uncovered and here is the 'best of the rest'.
10: Prospect High School launches Sports Hall of Fame - June 9
Craig Davis, Natasha Chokljat, Adam Gibson and Dane Anderson were the four first inductees into Prospect High School's Hall of Fame in June.
According to teacher Brendan Poke, five-time national netball champion Chokljat said the recognition was one of her greatest achievements.
9: Launceston athletes shatter world records at Australian champs - August 13
Not many world records were safe at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation Australian Championships at the Hi-Per Centre.
Launceston's Solomon Lee-Archer, Byunggook Park, Ollie Dean, Caitlin Mulligan and Mary Dash all set new benchmarks in their respective sections and divisions.
8: Recovery on cue for Tassie's national champion - May 10
From being given 10 hours to live after losing 27 kilograms in 2020 to captaining Australia at a world championships, Fiona Plummer has a remarkable story.
The eightball player represented her country for the fifth time in July, with next year's world titles to be hosted in Albury.
7: Titmus declares on four medals, three PBs and two world records - July 29
It was a big world championships campaign for Launceston-born golden girl Ariarne Titmus.
The 23-year-old finished the Japanese adventure with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, three personal bests and two world records.
6: O'Connor and Adams triumph as Junior sports stars are recognised - November 8
A cricketer and a mountain biker were the big winners at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards last month.
Tasmanian Tigers rookie-contracted player Aidan O'Connor and national champion Lacey Adams added the junior sportsperson of the year award to their growing list of achievements.
5: Golden glory for Tassie teenagers - July 9
Tasmania's under-18 men's hockey team were the toast of the town at the national championships - winning the gold medal.
The team, which featured Launceston's Oliver Stebbings who was named player of the tournament, finished undefeated throughout the tournament and beat Queensland 5-2 to secure the gold.
4: Suspension follows junior soccer tournament incident - June 20
Riverside Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva was handed a suspension after an incident at the Devonport Cup junior soccer tournament.
Taking place during an under-16 match between Olympic and Launceston City, the coach was subsequently banned for the season and will return next year.
3: Porte saddles up for return to competition - June 14
Nine months after retiring from a 15-year career as a pro cyclist, Richie Porte returned to the saddle for an event close to his heart.
The 38-year-old tackled The Devils Cardigan, an event which explored the wilds of the North-East of his home state and doubled as the Australian Gravel Championships.
2: Dooley holding Canes' fortunes in injured hand - January 7
Last Big Bash League campaign, the Hurricanes were battling for a finals spot, eventually missing out by one ladder point.
Heading into their clash against Melbourne Renegades, leading spinner Paddy Dooley was injured in the warm-up but was eventually cleared of any major damage to the pinky finger on his bowling arm.
1: Ineligible winner stripped of state cricket award - March 28
The Examiner's biggest sports story of the year - football or not - was Cricket Tasmania's major awards blunder in the state's Premier League.
Six days after the Emerson Rodwell Medal for player of the year was announced, Mitchell Owen was stripped of it, handing the award to North Hobart duo Yousaf Iqbal and Jack White.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.