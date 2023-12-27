The Examiner
Man arrested at Mowbray house after 'targeted' police operation

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated December 27 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
Police say they arrested a man at Mowbray after a targeted operation. File picture
A 25-year-old Launceston man is in custody after what Tasmania Police describe as a "targeted operation" involving officers from several branches and districts.

