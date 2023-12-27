Man arrested at Mowbray house after 'targeted' police operation

A 25-year-old Launceston man is in custody after what Tasmania Police describe as a "targeted operation" involving officers from several branches and districts.
In a statement, police said the man was arrested at a Truscott Grove property about 3pm on December 27.
Police said the operation involved criminal investigators from the Northern and Western Districts, uniformed officers, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and other "specialist resources".
The man was unarmed at the time of the arrest according to the police media statement, which also said he did not pose a threat to the wider community.
Investigations are continuing, and police ask anybody with information to contact investigators on 131 444.
