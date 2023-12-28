Tasmanians settle for scratch race seconds as carnival kicks off

Launceston's annual festival of track cycling saw nearly 100 riders hit the Silverdome on Thursday night.
With 47 events on the Launceston Carnival program, the schedule was split in two with more than three hours of afternoon action before most of the big finals in the evening session.
The A-grade scratch races were the highlight of the afternoon program with Tasmanians challenging for victory in both.
The women's race saw Tasmania's reigning time trial junior world champion Felicity Wilson-Haffenden break away with seven of the 20 laps to go.
The Hobart teenager was caught with three laps left but still held on to take second place as Malaysian Nyo Chi Hui won the six-rider bunch sprint in 7:53.43 but incurred a warning in the process for a sprinting infringement. New Zealander Georgia Simpson was third.
The men's race saw reigning Launceston Wheel champion Azim Aliyas and Western Australian Stephen Hall break away for most of the 35 laps only to be caught with four to go.
Victoria's James Moriarty pounced and soloed to victory in 11:26.89 despite the best efforts of his national teammate Josh Duffy, of Launceston, who closed a 70-metre gap to come second with Malaysian Zulhelmi Zainal third and Launceston's Hamish McKenzie fourth.
With a bumper crop of Malaysians making the trip, it was no surprise that the men's B-grade elimination came down to a showdown between two of them with New Joe Lau taking victory from Muhammad Hafiq and Launceston under-19 Jonas Shelverton third.
The women's B-grade equivalent also saw a Tasmanian the last to be eliminated with Hobart mother-of-five Suzanne Strates coming third as Malaysia claimed another win through Ann Yii Yong from Victorian Amelia Mulhern.
Launceston's Max Woodroffe won the under-17 elimination race.
Junior races dominated the afternoon program with Launceston's Noah Blazely (under-13) and Western Australia's Campbell Mcdowell (under-15) taking out the scratch races and Launceston's Bailey Smith (under-13), Hobart's Sid Natera (under-15) and Launceston's Gus Challis (under-17) claiming the handicap scratch races.
The major shock of the wheelrace heats was Launceston's former junior world champion Lauren Perry failing to reach the final, finishing 11th in her heat from which the first 10 qualified.
Reports of the wheelrace finals and the rest of the evening session highlights will be in The Examiner on Saturday.
The carnivals program moves to Devonport on Friday followed by the Ulverstone Criterium on Saturday and Burnie Carnival on New Year's Eve. St Helens Carnival completes the schedule on January 20.
