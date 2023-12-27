A guide to what's on New Year's Eve 2023 in Northern Tasmania

It's time to wave goodbye to 2023 and there are plenty of New Year's Eve events in Northern Tasmania to keep you busy.
The Examiner has gathered the biggest (and the brightest) events coming up in the north of the state.
Launceston BeerFest
From 4:00pm at Riverbend Park
Hold onto your champagne flutes, folks! Launceston's annual BeerFest is back on the waterfront at Royal Park.
The event kicks off from 4:00pm as it leads up to two sets of fireworks - one at 9:30pm, the other at midnight - with a schedule of entertainment locked in from music to Fresh Comedy.
Kids are in for face painting and puppet shows, sports activities, dazzling circus performers, creative balloon twisters and roaming acts, while parents have the likes of comedian Bob Franklin (Of Thank God You're Here, Fisk and Jimeoin fame) and musical headliners like The Bad Dad Orchestra, and a Midnight Juggernoughts DJ SET.
Drinks are being provided courtesy of brewers like Little Rivers Brewing Co., Ginger Kid Ginger Beer, Little Green Men, Norfolk Distillery, Adams Distillery, Bakers Lane, Three Cuts Gin, Devils Corner Wines, Willie Smith Cider and more.
While food is coming from J D Bakehouse, Loose Goose, Beefy Buns, Sailor Food Truck, Southern Sky Cheese, Storm Bay Burgers and more.
And this year, the event is offering masterclasses from local brewers and experts, as well as tastings before the big event of the New Year's countdown.
Hogmanay Hootenanny
From 7:30pm at Max Fry Memorial Hall, Trevallyn
If you're looking for a "bonny time", or an excuse to don your Tam o' Shanter and pipe some haggis, then look no further: a bagpipe-call to lovers of Scottish culture is coming to town.
The first-time New Year's Eve event 'Hogmanay Hootenanny' will make its debut at the Max Fry Memorial Hall on December 31 with themed dress, traditional cuisine and dancing.
"Back home in Scotland, New Year's Eve is a massive thing that brings everyone together," said Graeme McColgan, a Scottish musician for 'The Nessies' and one of the Hogmanay's organisers.
"It's the biggest party of the year where there's haggis and whiskey and music and dancing - so we thought, why don't we do that in Launceston?"
The Hogmanay will feature whisky from the world's best whisky distiller, The Glenturret, shortbread from Taste Tasmania and the "finest" haggis in Australia from Pacdon Park alongside a festive atmosphere of Celtic-themed dress.
The Hogmanay Hootenanny begins at 7:30pm on Sunday, December 31, at the Max Fry Memorial Hall in Trevallyn. Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/the-nessies-tassie-hogmanay-hootenany
NYE at Grain of the Silos
From 6:00pm at Grain of Silos Restaurant
Grain of the Silos is offering indulgence for its New Year's Eve menu.
The restaurant is putting on an "exquisite", curated, five-course degustation menu from its food director Massimo Mele, executive chef Thomas Pirker, and head chef Josiah Sanga starting from 6:30pm.
Each course is a gastronomic delight showcasing the finest seasonal produce while paired with wines from Northern Tasmania, guaranteeing an unparalleled dining experience showcasing the local growers, makers and artisans in the region.
The specially crafted menu was created exclusively for New Year's Eve, and if that's not enough of a sell, the locale has a perfect view of the fireworks.
Tickets to the event are available at the Grain of Silo website.
Country Club Tasmania
From 6pm at Country Club Tasmania
Does your idea of New Year's Eve include: dressing up as a Rhinestone Cowboy or Dancing Queen? Either decked out with bell bottoms or another '70s-inspired outfit? Then you're in luck.
Country Club Tasmania's disco-themed New Year's Eve event will feature free live entertainment from The Saxons and Cuban Heel with a best-dressed contest, dance-off competition, themed drink specials, and a spectacular fireworks display.
A range of food and drink options rounds out this "groovy" choice which kicks off from 6:00pm
