The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A guide to what's on New Year's Eve 2023 in Northern Tasmania

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner has gathered the New Year's Eve events to head to in Northern Tasmania. File picture
The Examiner has gathered the New Year's Eve events to head to in Northern Tasmania. File picture

It's time to wave goodbye to 2023 and there are plenty of New Year's Eve events in Northern Tasmania to keep you busy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.