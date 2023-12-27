Northern Tasmania 'not immune' to dangerous driving as police continue patrols

Some poorly-behaved drivers in Southern Tasmania have grabbed headlines in recent days, however Tasmania Police are warning northerners to not get complacent.
Since Operation Safe Arrival began on December 22, more than 100 drivers have been picked up by officers patrolling Northern Tasmanian roads for doing the wrong thing.
Acting Inspector Stuart Greenwood said the offences were not on par with the two drivers speeding at 50kmh over the limit, or the man who towed a boat on the highway with two youths inside, but police were disappointed all the same.
"Up here in the Northern District we are not immune," Acting Inspector Greenwood said.
"A lot of the crazy stuff has been happening in the Southern District, with some of the interceptions being publicised.
"We're also finding that we're detecting a similar level of offences in the North. It's disappointing."
As of December 27, police in the Northern District carried out more than 2000 random breath tests as part of the operation.
These picked up eight drink drivers, and a number of roadside drug tests also picked up seven drug drivers.
90 drivers were picked up by officers on patrol for speeding, two were on their mobile phones and one person was found not wearing their seat belt correctly.
Eight unlicensed drivers were also found, something Acting Inspector Greenwood said was particularly concerning.
Statewide, Tasmania Police have conducted 8646 random breath tests since December 22 and picked up 31 drink drivers.
A total of 44 drug drivers were picked up from 141 oral fluid tests, which test a driver's saliva for a variety of illicit substances including THC and methylamphetamine.
Speeding was the number one offence detected by officers on patrol, with 274 people found driving over signposted speed limits.
Distracted driving - a major concern for police according to Acting Inspector Greenwood - was also prominent, with officers picking up 13 people for not wearing their seat belts correctly, and 15 people on their phones.
This does not include any speeders or distracted drivers caught by unmanned speed and mobile phone cameras, which are operated by the Department of State Growth.
Over the same period in 2022 police charged 27 drivers with drink driving, 23 people with mobile phone offences and 259 people for speeding.
Acting Inspector Greenwood said police would continue cracking down on all drivers engaging in the Fatal Five behaviours as they were putting all other road users at risk.
"Every year we target the Fatal Five - the ones that we know cause serious and fatal crashes," he said.
"Every year, we push that message. We want people to arrive where they're going and travel safely. It's for the community's own benefit. We want to see a road toll which is zero.
"Unfortunately, we continue to get people doing the wrong things on our roads.
"It's one of those things, no matter how long you spend working operationally, you're always surprised seeing the repeated behaviours despite the messaging."
