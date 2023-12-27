Provide free public bus travel, expand network, TasCOSS says

TasCOSS says that the government should subsidise Metro Tasmania to make bus travel free for students, seniors and Tasmanian on low incomes in next year's state budget.
Additionally, the peak social services body believes the state's existing public transport network should be expanded throughout Tasmania with special attention towards the needs of young people, older people with disabilities.
TasCOSS has made recommendations to the government in its 2024-25 budget submission in the areas of housing, food insecurity, energy affordability, transport, and health and mental health.
It stated median rents in Tasmania had increased by more than half over five years and interest rate increases over the past 18 months had added $14,000 to annual average mortgage repayments.
It has called on the government to cap rental price increase to Consumer Price Index increases, provide better regulation of the short-stay sector and increase investment in homelessness and housing support sectors.
TasCOSS wants the government to extend the Energy Bill Relief Fund rebates program over the budget's forward estimates and review other concession arrangements which are no longer fit for purpose.
It said funding for food relief programs needed to be drastically increased, highlighting that the CPI food index had increased by almost 14 per cent over the past two years.
Other initiatives in TasCOSS budget submission include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.